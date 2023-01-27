✕ Close New surveillance footage shows Madison Brooks leaving bar before her death

Newly-released surveillance footage has captured Madison Brooks’ movements on her last night, before the Louisiana State University (LSU) student was allegedly raped and then struck and killed by a car.

In the footage, the 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister and her four alleged attackers are seen leaving Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge at around 1.50am on 15 January.

Investigators said Brooks then sexually assaulted by the men in a car before they dropped her off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway.

A driver then hit the 19-year-old and she died hours later in the hospital.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18 and a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age have been charged with third-degree rape. Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18 are charged with principal to rape and have since been released on bond.

Reggie’s Bar – which had its licence suspended following Brooks’ death – said in a statement on Thursday that Brooks used a fake ID that night but insisted that she was not served alcohol by staff once inside.