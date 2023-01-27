Madison Brooks news – live: New video shows LSU student’s last night as bar denies serving 19-year-old alcohol
Nineteen-year-old sorority sister was hit by a car and died on 15 January after alleged rape by group of men she met at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge
Newly-released surveillance footage has captured Madison Brooks’ movements on her last night, before the Louisiana State University (LSU) student was allegedly raped and then struck and killed by a car.
In the footage, the 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister and her four alleged attackers are seen leaving Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge at around 1.50am on 15 January.
Investigators said Brooks then sexually assaulted by the men in a car before they dropped her off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway.
A driver then hit the 19-year-old and she died hours later in the hospital.
Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18 and a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age have been charged with third-degree rape. Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18 are charged with principal to rape and have since been released on bond.
Reggie’s Bar – which had its licence suspended following Brooks’ death – said in a statement on Thursday that Brooks used a fake ID that night but insisted that she was not served alcohol by staff once inside.
LSU freshman creates initiative following Madison Brook’s tragic death
Following Madison Brook’s death earlier this month, an LSU student has created an initiative for fellow females to have a safer way to get home after a night out.
“If you go to LSU or have a daughter, friend, family member or any GIRL that goes to LSU, I’ve taken the initiative to make a groupme for girls to reach out to other girls for a ride home or just help getting out of an uncomfortable situation,” Alisha Ortolano, a pre-vet student at LSU, wrote in a Facebook post.
Mr Ortolano encouraged students to get in touch with her to join the group. Only those with an LSU email account can sign up and join the GroupMe chat.
They can then offer to give rides to women who find themselves in “any uncomfortable situations.”
“Feel free to message me and ask for my phone number to put in your contacts if you ever need a ride. Please share this. I want this to reach as many LSU girls as possible!” she added.
It comes as nineteen-year-old Brooks was killed on 15 January after a ride-share driver hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge.
On Monday, local news station KSLA reported that Brooks was dropped off near the site of the crash by four men now accused of participating in or witnessing her rape moments before.
Reggie’s Bar denies serving 19-year-old alcohol on night she died
The bar along the infamous Tigerland strip in Baton Rouge where Madison Brooks met her alleged attackers has denied serving the 19-year-old alcohol on her last night.
Reggie’s Bar had its liquor license suspended this week by state regulators following the death of Brooks.
At 19, Brooks was under the legal drinking age – as are three of the men now charged with her alleged rape.
On Thursday, the bar released a statement saying that Brooks was not served alcohol by staff inside the bar and that she had used a fake ID to get in.
“Even though she entered the bar with false identification, she wasn’t served nor did she consume any drinks at least during the last hour she was at Reggie’s,” the statement read.
“Reggie’s has voluntarily turned over all video surveillance footage to EBRSO and has fully cooperated with EBRSO investigators since they were first contacted and requested to assist on Sunday, January 15.
“Also, Reggie’s has reached out directly to LSU President Tate in response to his call for action and look forward to meeting with him and his team soon to work together to address the issues raised in his recent press release.”
LSU students demand condemnation of ‘rape culture’
In a statement published on Monday, LSU’s Feminist in Action decried the university president’s response to the alleged sexual assault that Madison Brooks suffered before being hit by a car on 15 January.
LSU President William F Tate had previously said that the university plans to investigate why the establishment where 19-year-old Brooks met the men accused of raping her was serving alcohol to minors.
“While students are grieving the loss of our peer and fearing for our safety and well-being, your administration directs its attention to the underage consumption of alcohol. This response is inexcusable,” the group wrote in the statement.
“Your email stated that ‘police arrested four individuals following an investigation into the events preceding the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, who was struck by a vehicle’ but then continues that we must have a ‘focus on any establishment that profits off our students by providing alcohol to underage individuals.’”
The statement added: “These four individuals were arrested for ‘third-degree rape’ and ‘principle to rape’; not underage drinking nor driving under the influence.”
Judge says video of alleged rape of LSU student shows suspects ‘callously’ laughing at the victim
Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18; a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age, Everette Lee, 28; and Casen Carver, 18; have been charged with the rape of 19-year-old student Madison Brooks, before she was struck by a car and killed.
Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister, had spent the night of 14 January at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge where she allegedly met her attackers.
Investigators said Brooks was then sexually assaulted by the four men – aged 17 to 28 – in a car before they dropped her off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway in the early hours of 15 January. A driver then hit the 19-year-old and she died hours later in the hospital.
The three adult suspects appeared in court on Tuesday. At the bond hearing, 19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers said that he had watched a video filmed by one of the four suspects inside the car with Brooks.
The judge said that the video shows the suspects “callously” laughing at the drunk 19-year-old woman as she slurred her words, reported local outlet WAFB.
He also reviewed footage taken from Reggie’s Bar which showed Brooks falling over and struggling to stand in front of at least one of the suspects before they left the bar together.
Her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit at the time of her death and her autopsy shows injuries from a sexual assault, according to an arrest warrant.
The judge concluded that – based on the two videos and statements made by Mr Carver to investigators – he said it was clear that a crime had occurred that fateful night.
“The evidence to me is clear,” he said.
