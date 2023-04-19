Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Seven people were shot – four of them fatally – when a gunman embarked on a shooting spree across two different locations in Maine on Tuesday.

The horror incident first began at a home in Bowdoin where four victims were found dead before police were called to reports of a random shooting at cars on a nearby highway in Yarmouth.

Suspect Joseph Eaton, a 34-year-old convicted felon who was released from prison just days earlier, was arrested and charged with murder.

Now, the victims, their families and the communities of Bowdoin and Yarmouth are the latest to join a growing list impacted by gun violence in America.

Here’s what we know so far:

The shooting

Maine State Police said that officers were called to a house in the town of Bowdoin on Tuesday morning to find four victims dead from gunshot wounds.

Not long after the grim discovery was made, an assailant randomly opened fire on cars driving along Interstate 295 in nearby Yarmouth.

Three drivers were shot in the second attack – with one of them now in critical condition.

The alleged gunman was taken into custody on the scene, with the two incidents believed to be connected.

Mr Eaton was arrested and charged with four counts of murder over the victims in the home and is being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail.

He has not yet been charged over the highway shootings.

Members of law enforcement approach vehicles at a scene where people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, Maine (AP)

He will make an initial court appearance later in the week, police said.

None of the victims have been publicly identified and it is unclear what connection the suspect may have to the victims.

Property records seen by The Independent show that a woman who had commented on Mr Eaton’s Facebook posts in the past lived at the address where the four victims were found.

The motive for the attack remains unknown.

“Investigators will be working throughout the night processing multiple scenes and continuing to interview people involved with this incident,” state police said in an update on Tuesday night.

The suspect

Eaton has a lengthy rap sheet going back more than a decade and was only released from prison four days before Tuesday’s shooting spree.

Records reviewed by The Independent reveal that he has been charged with more than a half-dozen crimes – in Florida and Maine – dating back to 2013.

Past convictions include burglary, felony aggravated assault, domestic violence and violence against a law enforcement officer, as well as possessing a weapon as a felon. Based on his felony convictions, he also could not legally own a firearm.

Joseph Eaton is accused of going on shooting rampage (Supplied)

Most recently, he was sentenced to eight months in prison for assault in March 2022. He was then returned to prison for violating his probation.

On Friday, he was released from Maine Correctional Center in Windham – just four days before he allegedly went on his killing rampage.

On Monday – one day before the attack – he appears to have posted a sobbing Facebook video speaking about his “trauma” and “being molested” just hours before the attack, The Independent can reveal.

In the video posted online on Monday, he said that people think he is “just another f*** up” and complained about people who “claim to be Christian”.

He is seen sitting in a car filming himself as he chokes up with tears and goes on a confusing ramble.

“I’m probably going to get emotional just talking about it,” he said.

“But a lot of people look at you and think ‘oh well there’s just another f*** up, another guy that can’t get his stuff together, treats people like s***’ and then they turn around and claim to be Christian.

“And you can’t forgive somebody or understand what they go through. You can’t give someone a second chance but you say you’re Christian. How does that make sense? Why can’t you just try to get to know the person again? What good’s it do to hate somebody? It destroys you.

“It’s not the way things were supposed to be done, the way things were made.”

Joseph Eaton posted a sobbing video online hours before the shooting (Facebook)

Mr Eaton then went on to say he wants forgiveness for “the things I did” as he said he has had “trauma for a long time”.

“Just need to try to forgive me for the things I did. I’ve been dealing with trauma for a long time on things I don’t talk to people about – being molested and stuff it destroys somebody,” he said.

“I know I’m good for my kids. I just wish somebody would forgive me. Some people, I don’t get it.”

Hours after posting the video, Mr Eaton allegedly went on the shooting rampage across two locations in Maine on Tuesday.