Maine shooting suspect Joseph Eaton was released from prison four days before rampage

The suspect in the Maine shootings was released from prison just four days before he went on a rampage, shooting and killing four people at a home and wounding another three people on a highway.

Suspect Joseph Eaton, 34, left the Maine Correctional Center in Windham on Friday. He was sentenced in March 2021, according to the director of governmental affairs for the Maine Department of Corrections, Anna Black.

He had been serving a sentence after a probation violation, the state official said on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Following his Friday 14 April release, Mr Eaton was arrested on Tuesday after four bodies were found in a home on Augusta Road in Bowdoin. The killings have been connected to a highway shooting in which three people were injured later on Tuesday about 20 miles away in Yarmouth.

While Mr Eaton has been charged with four counts of murder, he hasn’t yet been charged in connection to the highway shooting. One of those shot on the highway remained in critical condition on Wednesday.

State records reveal that Mr Eaton had a criminal history which meant that he couldn’t legally own a firearm.

Mr Eaton’s criminal past begins in 2008 in Kansas when he was charged with burglary. He was sentenced in 2009 and released in 2010.

He was sentenced to three years behind bars in May 2018 after being charged with three counts of aggravated assault of a first responder in Nassau County, Florida.

Within a month of being released on 15 February, 2021, he was sentenced on 1 March for an assault in Maine.

More follows...