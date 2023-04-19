✕ Close Four bodies found inside home connected to shooting on I-295, Yarmouth Police says

A man has been charged with the murders of four people found deceased in a home in Bowdoin, Maine on Tuesday morning.

Joseph Eaton, 34, is is in police custody. Law enforcement officials were called out to the house in Bowdoin on Tuesday and then, shortly thereafter, were called with reports that multiple cars driving on Interstate 295 had been hit by gunfire.

Authorities have said that three people driving on the interstate were shot, with one person in critical condition. They believe the highway shooting is connected to the deaths of four people in Bowdoin. The police have yet not commented on a potential motive for the shootings, nor have they said whether they are still looking for any other suspects.