A man has been charged with the murders of four people found deceased in a home in Bowdoin, Maine on Tuesday morning.
Joseph Eaton, 34, is is in police custody. Law enforcement officials were called out to the house in Bowdoin on Tuesday and then, shortly thereafter, were called with reports that multiple cars driving on Interstate 295 had been hit by gunfire.
Authorities have said that three people driving on the interstate were shot, with one person in critical condition. They believe the highway shooting is connected to the deaths of four people in Bowdoin. The police have yet not commented on a potential motive for the shootings, nor have they said whether they are still looking for any other suspects.
Where is Bowdoin?
Bowdoin, Maine, the town where law enforcement officials discovered four dead bodies in a house on Tuesday morning, is a town of just more than 3,000 people located in Sagadahoc County north of Portland along I-295.
It is not is not the location of Bowdoin College, the elite liberal arts school where the yearly tuition is nearly $60,000. The college is located in nearby Brunswick.
Interstate open again
Authorities in Maine re-opened the entirety of I-295 late on Tuesday following a shooting on the road on Tuesday morning. Exit 15 remains closed, but the interstate is functioning normally again otherwise.
Law enforcement officials have said that the shooting on the interstate is connected to the discovery of four dead bodies in a home in Bowdoin earlier in the day on Tuesday.
Governor says she ‘shocked’ by shooting
Gov Janet Mills of Maine, a second-term Democrat, said she was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the shootings in Bowdoin and on I-295 in Yarmouth on Tuesday.
“Like people across Maine, I am shocked and deeply saddened – acts of violence like we experienced to shake our state and our communities to the core,” Ms Mills wrote on Twitter.
Ms Mills said she is praying for the speedy recovery of people hospitalised due to the shooting.
“There is still much to learn, but I’m grateful to the quick response of State, county, and local law enforcement to protect Maine people,” she wrote.
Bowdoin man charged with murder
Authorities have charged Joseph Eaton with four counts of murder in relation to the bodies found inside a Bowdoin home on Tuesday morning, WMTM has reported.
Mr Eaton, 34, is in custody. It is not yet clear whether he is also being charged in connection to the shootings on Interstate 295 in nearby Yarbrough, which left three people injured including one who is in critical condition.
Police have not yet released a motive for the killings in Bowdoin, which Gov Janet Mills said left her “shocked and deeply saddened.”
Road closed in Yarmouth as shooting investigation continues
The Main Department of Transportation has closed the southbound portion of Interstate 295 at the behest of state police following a shooting on the road this morning. Authorities have not yet said when they expect to re-open the southbound portion of the road.
Police have asked Yarmouth residents to shelter in place as the investigation into the shooting continues.
Four dead, several injured after shootings in Maine
Authorities in Maine believe shootings that left four people dead inside a Bowdoin home and multiple people injured on an interstate freeway in Yarmouth are connected.
