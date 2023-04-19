Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two communities in Maine were rocked this week when suspected gunman Joseph Eaton suddenly embarked on a shooting rampage – first at a home and then along an interstate.

Maine State Police said that officers were called to a house in the town of Bowdoin on Tuesday morning to find four victims dead from gunshot wounds.

Not long after the grim discovery was made, an assailant randomly opened fire on cars driving along Interstate 295 in nearby Yarmouth.

Three drivers were shot in the second attack – with one of them now in critical condition.

The alleged gunman was taken into custody on the scene.

Here’s what we know so far about Joseph Eaton:

Who is Joseph Eaton?

Joseph Eaton, 34, was arrested over the two incidents – which are believed to be connected.

He was charged with four counts of murder over the victims in the home and is being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail.

He has not yet been charged over the highway shootings.

He will make an initial court appearance later in the week, police said.

None of the victims have been publicly identified and it is unclear what connection the suspect may have to the victims.

Property records reviewed by The Independent show that a woman who had commented on Mr Eaton’s Facebook posts in the past lived at the address where the four victims were found.

A hearse leaves the scene of the shooting at the home in Bowdoin, Maine (AP)

The motive for the attack remains unknown.

“Investigators will be working throughout the night processing multiple scenes and continuing to interview people involved with this incident,” state police said in an update on Tuesday night.

Eaton’s lengthy criminal record

Mr Eaton has a lengthy rap sheet going back more than a decade before Tuesday’s shooting spree and was only released from prison four days before Tuesday’s attack.

Records, seen by The Independent, reveal that he has been charged with more than a half-dozen crimes – in Florida and Maine – dating back to 2013.

Past convictions include burglary, felony aggravated assault, domestic violence and violence against a law enforcement officer, as well as possessing a weapon as a felon.

Joseph Eaton was released from prison four days before shooting spree (Supplied)

Most recently, he was sentenced to eight months in prison for assault in March 2022. He was then returned to prison for violating his probation.

On Friday, he was released from Maine Correctional Center in Windham – just four days before he allegedly went on his killing rampage.

Based on his felony convictions, he also could not legally own a firearm.

Chilling video hours before attack

The suspect appears to have posted a sobbing Facebook video speaking about his “trauma” and “being molested” just hours before the attack, The Independent can reveal.

Mr Eaton shared an emotional video of himself online on Monday where he said that people think he is “just another f*** up” and complained about people who “claim to be Christian”.

In the footage, he is seen sitting in a car filming himself as he chokes up with tears and goes on a confusing ramble.

“I’m probably going to get emotional just talking about it,” he said.

“But a lot of people look at you and think ‘oh well there’s just another f*** up, another guy that can’t get his stuff together, treats people like s***’ and then they turn around and claim to be Christian.

“And you can’t forgive somebody or understand what they go through. You can’t give someone a second chance but you say you’re Christian. How does that make sense? Why can’t you just try to get to know the person again? What good’s it do to hate somebody? It destroys you.

Joseph Eaton posted a sobbing video online hours before the shooting (Facebook)

“It’s not the way things were supposed to be done, the way things were made.”

Mr Eaton then went on to say he wants forgiveness for “the things I did” as he said he has had “trauma for a long time”.

“Just need to try to forgive me for the things I did. I’ve been dealing with trauma for a long time on things I don’t talk to people about – being molested and stuff it destroys somebody,” he said.

“I know I’m good for my kids. I just wish somebody would forgive me. Some people, I don’t get it.”

Hours after posting the video, Mr Eaton allegedly went on the shooting rampage across two locations in Maine on Tuesday.