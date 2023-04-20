✕ Close Four bodies found inside home connected to shooting on I-295, Yarmouth Police says

Maine shooting spree suspect Joseph Eaton allegedly confessed to killing his parents and another couple at a home before opening fire on an interstate.

Police offered an update on the deadly rampage at a press conference on Wednesday.

Officials said 34-year-old Mr Eaton admitted to shooting four people who were found dead at a home in Bowdoin on Tuesday morning - including his parents Cynthia, 62, and David, 66. The other two victims, Patricia and Robert Eger, owned and lived at the home.

Mr Eaton then allegedly drove to Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, where he began shooting at cars. Three people were injured by that gunfire: Sean Halsey and his children, Justin Halsey and Paige Halsey.

Authorities did not offer any details about a motive but said the killings at the home were targeted and the highway shooting was random.

Hours before the highway rampage, Mr Eaton posted a sobbing Facebook video speaking about his “trauma” and “being molested”, The Independent can reveal.

Records also showed Mr Eaton had more than half a dozen criminal convictions – and was released from jail just four days before the killings.