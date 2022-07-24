Owner arrested after 71-year-old man mauled to death by seven dogs

A 71-year-old man was mauled to death by seven dogs as he walked to the store in Texas, prompting the arrest of the animals’ owner.

Freddy Garcia was killed by the dogs on 18 July in Fresno, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Samuel Cartwright, 47, is now facing charges in connection with the mauling after investigators determined he owned the dogs responsible.

Before his arrest, Mr Cartwright told KTRK that the dogs - all pit bull mixes - did not belong to him and that he had reported them to animal control officials when he saw them on his property.

"There’s 20 dogs around here right now. If you drive down this back street, there will be 20 loose dogs running around," he said. "People just dump them around here. The dogs go wherever they can find food."

Soon after he gave that interview, Mr Cartwright was booked into the county jail on a second-degree felony charge of “attack by a dog resulting in death”. His bail is set at $100,000.

Sheriff Eric Fagan said Mr Garcia had done nothing to provoke the dogs - which have since been captured by authorities - and was merely on his way to a store in the area.

"He was walking down the street,” the sheriff said. “He was not in anyone’s yard, he was walking to the store when he was attacked.

“He had nothing in his hands. The dogs just attacked him for no reason and no provocation whatsoever.”

He added: “It was uncalled for. It was senseless.”

Mr Garcia’s granddaughter Ivon Fajardo remembered him as “youthful” in an interview with KTRK.

“He was full of life. He liked to dance. He liked to sing. He was really joyful," she said.

“We would get together on the weekend and enjoy each other’s company. Now, that he’s not here. It’s not going to be the same.”