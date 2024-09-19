Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A feud between neighbors quickly boiled over into violence when a Michigan man shot his neighbor and stabbed his own dog to death on Wednesday, authorities said.

“It started off over loud music. One neighbor didn’t like the music from across the street,” Joe Marsh, the director of Southgate Public Safety, told Fox2 Detroit. “It goes from zero to 100 real quick.”

Police in Southgate — a city southwest of central Detroit — received a call around 10 p.m. on Wednesday evening that a shooting had occurred. When they arrived at the scene, they found the dead dog and a man in his 20s who had been shot three times. The wounded man was taken to a hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

When police went to confront the suspected shooter, a man in his 60s who has not been identified, he allegedly barricaded himself in his home across the street from the victim’s house. An hours-long standoff ensued, but the man eventually surrendered to police early on Thursday morning.

“At one point he had come out and was taunting the cops,” Marsh said. “He had a pistol in his hand but the slide was racked back.”

Police said the suspect was drunk when the shooting occured, and he’d allegedly pulled a gun on his wife earlier in the night.

“Allegedly he pulled a firearm out on her, and then she fled the home and then went to the city of Dearborn, where another felonious assault had occurred,” Marsh said.