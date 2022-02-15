‘New York City is tired’: Manhattan judge slams alleged teen robbers
A group of young boys allegedly jumped another teenager in January
An acting Supreme Court judge came down heavily on an alleged Black teen robber and claimed that "New York City" is tired of such "dehumanising" acts.
“We’re tired. New York City is tired,” acting Supreme Court justice Stephen Antignani told a 16-year-old boy, who along with four others were accused of jumping another teenager.
The group allegedly stole a 15-year-old boy's wallet, phone, coat and shoes before hitting him with the back of a pistol on 6 January, New York Post reported.
They allegedly lured the victim into a stairwell before one of them pointed a gun in his face, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said.
At the time of the alleged robbery, the teenager was with two other minors who are accused of firing shots which struck a veteran New York Police Department officer in the foot last week.
The accused was put behind bars on Saturday by judge Melissa Jackson when a prosecutor from District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office asked him to be released with monitoring and a curfew.
When his lawyer tried to get him out of the Juvenile Detention Centre, Mr Antignani lashed out at the teen and said: "You want to allegedly participate in incidents like this that dehumanise another human being. For what? If you did it, for what"
“There’s nothing good about jail. It’s not nice in there. Crossroads [Juvenile Center] is not a good place to be. They’re gonna tell you when to wake up and tell you when to go to bed,” the judge said.
“But if the allegation is true, then so be it, so be it," he added.
Earlier, Ms Jackson, while refusing the prosecutor’s request to spring the teen at his arraignment had reportedly questioned the decision not to ask for monetary bail.
“I am not granting it. I am not going to do all of that,” Ms Jackson said, adding, “I can’t understand why you are not asking for some form of monetary bail in a case as serious as this".
