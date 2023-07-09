Jump to content

Nine injured in Cleveland mass shooting

Graig Graziosi
Sunday 09 July 2023 16:05

Nine people were injured during a mass shooting in Cleveland on Sunday morning, police said.

No deaths have been reported.

“Preliminary information indicates that a suspect opened fire toward a group of people and then fled the scene,” Jennifer Ciaccia, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Department, said in a statement.

Multiple shots were reported shortly before 2:30am near downtown Cleveland. When police arrived they found multiple people shot and began administering medical aid.

“Investigators are in the process of reviewing evidence and video, as well as interviewing victims at MetroHealth Medical Center," Ms Ciaccia said.

Police have not arrested a suspect.

