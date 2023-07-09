Nine injured in Cleveland mass shooting

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nine people were injured during a mass shooting in Cleveland on Sunday morning, police said.

No deaths have been reported.

“Preliminary information indicates that a suspect opened fire toward a group of people and then fled the scene,” Jennifer Ciaccia, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Department, said in a statement.

Multiple shots were reported shortly before 2:30am near downtown Cleveland. When police arrived they found multiple people shot and began administering medical aid.

“Investigators are in the process of reviewing evidence and video, as well as interviewing victims at MetroHealth Medical Center," Ms Ciaccia said.

Police have not arrested a suspect.