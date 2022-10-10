Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Officials in San Antonio, Texas, have decided to drop charges they intended to file against a teenager who was shot by a police officer outside a McDonald’s.

Erik Cantu, 17, was said to be in a critical condition on Friday following the 2 October shooting at an McDonald’s in San Antonio. The police officer responsible has since been fired, The New York Times reported on Saturday.

He had initially faced charges for evading detention in a vehicle and for assaulting a police officer, but had those charges dismissed by the Bexar County criminal district attorney, Joe Gonzales, according to The Times.

Mr Gonzales said during a news conference on Friday that he was instead considering charges against the former officer responsible for the shooting, James Brennand.

“The issue is going to be, if we ever get to trial, whether or not this officer felt like his life was in danger,” Mr Gonzales said of the shooting.

According to police, Mr Brennand was a newly trained officer still in probation when he shot Mr Cantu after attempting to gather information from witnesses in a car park about an unrelated disturbance.

The officer allegedly noticed Mr Cantu in a vehicle he had seen the day before and which did not have a matching license plate, with bodycam footage showeing the teenager eating a burger and a 17-year-old girl sitting in the passenger seat as Mr Brennand instructed the pair to get out of the car.

Erik Cantu, 17, was ordered to exit his vehicle in a McDonalds parking lot (Screenshot / NBC News)

Mr Cantu began to back up with the car door still open, which San Antonio police captain Campos said struck the officer, who fired several times, striking the teenager – who was taken to hospital and was thought to remain in a critical condition.

San Antonio police chief William McManus told WOAI that Mr Brennand should not have opened fire and said: “There is nothing I can say in defence of that officer’s actions that night..I think what happened, initially, there was some contact made, but that did not justify the shooting.”

Police have not said if the vehicle driven by Mr Cantu was stolen or was in fact using a different license plate.

The district attorney’s office is now investigating the case.

The Independent has reached out to the San Antonio Police Officers’ Association for comment.