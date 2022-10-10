Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested for attacking two flight attendants on a United Airlines flight after consuming magic mushrooms, according to court documents filed in Virginia.

The incident occurred on a United Airlines flight from Miami to Washington DC on Tuesday 4 October, USA Today reported.

One hour into the flight, the defendant, Cherry Loghan Sevilla, is said to have grabbed another passenger’s arm.

He proceeded to wander around the plane, “running up and down the aisle, clapping loudly near the cockpit and yelling obscenities”, said authorities.

While a different passenger was using the toilet on board, Seville broke off a part of the toilet door, opening it while a passenger was inside, the affidavit states.

As members of the cabin crew ushered Sevilla back to his seat and bring him under control, he twisted the arm of one of the flight attendants, documents said.

He then proceeded to “scream and yell incoherent things” throughout the flight, the court documents recorded.

Seville was put into handcuffs for the rest of the two-hour flight, and was met by police once the plane arrived in Washington.

The FBI later questioned the accused, who said he had taken psilocybin (colloquially known as magic mushrooms) before boarding the flight.

Psilocybin mushrooms are naturally occurring and induce hallucinogenic/psychedelic effects when consumed.

The affidavit stated: "Sevilla said that he was not totally surprised that he acted this way after consuming it. Sevilla stated that he was sorry for his actions.”

He was charged with assault and interfering with cabin crew members, and will appear in court next week.

A spokesperson for United Airlines told USA Today that the airline would like to thank those who helped during the incident.

United continued: "We also followed up with our crew members to make sure they were ok. We’d like to thank our crew for handling this difficult situation with professionalism.”

The Independent has approached United Airlines for further comment.

Sevilla’s attourney, Shannon Quill, did not immediately respond to USA Today’s request for comment.

The Independent has attempted to contact Mr Sevilla’s attorney for a response.