Melissa Lucio’s attorneys have made a last-ditch bid to Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz asking him to withdraw her execution date, pointing to his own promise under oath to save the Hispanic mother-of-14’s life.

On Monday morning, Lucio’s legal team filed an additional supplement to a previous motion asking the DA to withdraw the order setting the 53-year-old’s execution date.

Lucio is scheduled to be put to death at 6pm local time on Wednesday for a crime she says she didn’t commit and which both false confession and medical experts have raised alarming questions over.

Her execution date was set after Mr Saenz’s office requested a death warrant and an execution date.

The DA therefore also has the power to withdraw the execution date at any time.

He has given mixed messages about whether or not he will step in and stop the execution.

Last week, during a contentious hearing led by a bipartisan group of state lawmakers, Mr Saenz initially refused to take any action to stop Lucio’s execution.

But, later in the hearing, Mr Saenz relented saying that he believes the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals will issue a stay and that, if it doesn’t, he will.

“If defendant Lucio does not get a stay by a certain day, then I will do what I have to do and stop it,” he said.

Republican State Rep. Jeff Leach warned that he would hold the prosecutor to his promise saying “we got it on tape”.

Now – just 48 hours until Lucio will be put to death – Mr Saenz is yet to take any action to halt the execution.