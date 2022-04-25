✕ Close Melissa Lucio's son says 'I don't want to see my mom die'

Supporters of Texas woman Melissa Lucio, who is on death row, have held rallies in 16 cities across the United States ahead of a clemency hearing later today.

The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.

There are growing calls on governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Lucio, who faces execution later this month.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is set to take up her case on Monday, which could decide Lucio's fate. If put to death, she would be the first Latina ever executed by Texas and the first woman the state has put to death since 2014.

Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing her daughter Mariah after hours of intense police interrogation and that the two-year-old in fact died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.