Melissa Lucio has been granted an 11th-hour stay of execution, just 48 hours before she was about to be put to death for a crime she says she didn’t commit.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued a stay of execution early on Monday afternoon and ordered the 138th Judicial District Court of Cameron Country to consider new evidence in her case after mutliple experts have cast doubt on her 2008 conviction.

Lucio, who has spent the last 14 years on death row for the 2007 murder of her daughter Mariah, thanked God for saving her life and paid tribute to her late child who she said “is in my heart today and always”.

“I thank God for my life. I have always trusted in Him. I am grateful the Court has given me the chance to live and prove my innocence,” she said in a statement.

“Mariah is in my heart today and always. I am grateful to have more days to be a mother to my children and a grandmother to my grandchildren. I will use my time to help bring them to Christ.”

The 53-year-old thanked everyone who has rallied behind her case.

“I am deeply grateful to everyone who prayed for me and spoke out on my behalf,” she said.

Lucio’s legal team had filed a 242-page application asking the Texas Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to grant a stay of execution back on 15 April.

Now the stay has been granted, her legal team is expected to ask for an evidentiary hearing and a new trial.

The last-minute stay came just two days before Lucio was scheduled to be put to death by the state of Texas at 6pm CT on Wednesday 27 April.

It also comes the same day that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles was expected to decide whether Lucio should be granted clemency.

The parole board had until 1.30pm local time on Wednesday to recommend whether Lucio’s death sentence be commuted to life imprisonment or if she be granted a 120-day execution reprieve or if the execution should go ahead.

If the board recommended the execution be either commuted or stayed, it would then be up to Governor Greg Abbott to decide whether to act on the recommendation.

Lucio’s attorneys have made several attempts to halt the execution.

As well as the now-successful application with the appeals court, the legal team also made a last-ditch bid to Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz to withdraw the execution date, using his own testimony under oath against him.

On Monday morning, Lucio’s legal team filed an additional supplement to a previous motion asking the DA to withdraw the order setting the 53-year-old’s execution date.

The new filing included “overwhelming evidence” that her execution would be “a miscarriage of justice” as well as a transcript of Mr Saenz’s sworn testimony to the Texas House Interim Study Committee on Criminal Justice Reform earlier this month where he promised to step in and stop her execution before it’s too late.

It was Mr Saenz’s office that requested a death warrant and an execution date for Lucio, leading to her execution date being set back in January.

The DA therefore also has the power to withdraw her execution date at any time.

Earlier this month, during a contentious hearing led by a bipartisan group of state lawmakers, Mr Saenz initially refused to take any action to stop Lucio’s execution and cast doubt on new evidence suggesting she was not responsible for Mariah’s death.

But, later in the hearing, Mr Saenz relented saying that he believes the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals will issue a stay but that, if it doesn’t, he will.

“If defendant Lucio does not get a stay by a certain day, then I will do what I have to do and stop it,” he said.

Lucio, a victim of lifelong domestic violence, was sentenced to death in 2008 after prosecutors claimed Mariah died from her mother physically abusing her.

For the last 14 years, Lucio has insisted she is innocent – and that no murder even took place – with her daughter sadly passing away from injuries caused by a fall down a flight of stairs two days earlier.

Her attorneys say that a “coerced false confession” was used to convict Lucio after the pregnant, grieving mother was “manipulated” in an aggressive five-hour interrogation by police officers in the hours after her daughter’s sudden death.

Crucial expert testimony for the defence was also excluded from her trial while false scientific evidence of the child’s injuries was presented to the jury and Lucio was subjected to gender bias from the get-go, according to her legal team.

All of Lucio’s surviving children have begged Texas authorities not to kill their mother.

Celebrities, public figures and state lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle are calling for her execution to be halted.

