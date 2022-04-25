Melissa Lucio - latest: Texas mother ‘thanks god for life’ after appeals court grants stay of execution
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has stayed Melissa Lucio’s execution, and is sending her case back to trial court in order to weigh evidence that she is innocent of the crimes that landed her on death row.
Lucio’s legal team made a last-ditch bid to Cameron County DA Luis Saenz to save her life, pointing to his own promise under oath that he would step in and stop her execution before it’s too late.
Her attorneys filed a supplement to a previous motion on Monday asking the DA to withdraw the order setting her execution date for Wednesday at 6pm CT.
The filing includes “overwhelming evidence” that her execution would be “a miscarriage of justice” as well as Mr Saenz’s sworn testimony to the Texas House Interim Study Committee on Criminal Justice Reform earlier this month.
Mr Saenz said that if Lucio “does not get a stay by a certain day, then I will do what I have to do and stop it”.
The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is also meeting to decide whether to recommend Lucio’s death sentence be commuted to life imprisonment or that she be granted a 120-day execution reprieve.
Lucio was sentenced to death for the 2007 murder of her two-year-old daughter Mariah.
Her lawyers say she was coerced into a false confession during an aggressive police interrogation and that scientific evidence shows Mariah died from a fall.
Melissa Lucio offers statement following her stay of execution
Melissa Lucio’s execution was halted by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and will be sent back to a trial court to examine evidence supporting her claim of innocence.
She gave a brief statement following the announcement, including a reference to her daughter, Mariah.
“Mariah is in my heart today and always. I am grateful to have more days to be a mother to my children and a grandmother to my grandchildren,” Lucio said.
Melissa Lucio granted stay of execution by Texas appeals court
Melissa Lucio has been granted an 11th-hour stay of execution, just 48 hours before she was scheduled to be put to death for a crime she says she didn’t commit.
Texas parole board to decide by 1.30pm CT whether to recommend clemency
The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is expected to decide today whether the state should move ahead with Melissa Lucio’s execution or grant the mother-of-14 clemency.
The parole board is considering Lucio’s case on Monday to determine if her death sentence should be commuted to life in prison, if she should be granted a 120-day reprieve from execution or if the execution should go ahead as planned.
The board has until 1.30pm CT to decide its recommendations.
Once the board reaches a decision, Governor Greg Abbott will then have the power to decide whether or not to act on its recommendations.
He will then have until 6pm CT on Wednesday to take action.
Melissa Lucio’s attorneys make last-ditch bid asking DA to stop execution – using his own words against him
Melissa Lucio’s attorneys have made a last-ditch bid to Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz asking him to withdraw her execution date, pointing to his own promise under oath to save the Hispanic mother-of-14’s life.
On Monday morning, Lucio’s legal team filed an additional supplement to a previous motion asking the DA to withdraw the order setting the 53-year-old’s execution date.
Mr Saenz requested Lucio’s death warrant and execution date and so he also has the power to withdraw the date at any time.
Yet, he has given mixed messages about whether or not he will step in and stop the execution.
Last week, during a contentious hearing led by a bipartisan group of state lawmakers, Mr Saenz initially refused to take any action to stop Lucio’s execution.
But, later in the hearing, Mr Saenz relented saying that he believes the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals will issue a stay and that, if it doesn’t, he will.
“If defendant Lucio does not get a stay by a certain day, then I will do what I have to do and stop it,” he said.
Republican State Rep. Jeff Leach warned that he would hold the prosecutor to his promise saying “we got it on tape”.
Now – just 48 hours until Lucio will be put to death – Mr Saenz is yet to take any action to halt the execution.
Melissa Lucio’s attorneys make last-ditch bid to DA to stop execution
Melissa Lucio is scheduled to be put to death at 6pm local time on Wednesday for a crime she says she didn’t commit
The famous names who are fighting for Melissa Lucio’s life
With two days to go until Melissa Lucio will be executed in Texas for a crime she says she didn’t commit, a growing number of famous faces have joined the fight to save her life.
Kim Kardashian drew national – and even global – attention to Lucio’s plight in early April by tweeting about the case to her 72.1m followers.
On 7 April, she shared a “heartbreaking” letter signed by the Texan mother’s children begging for her life to be saved and told her followers that there are many “unresolved questions” around Lucio’s case.
Amanda Knox has also joined in calls to stop Lucio’s execution, comparing the conviction of the mother of 14 for the murder of her two-year-old daughter Mariah to her own wrongful conviction in Italy for the murder of her British roommate Meredith Kercher.
Ms Knox shared a Medium post about Lucio’s case on 19 April – just one week away from the execution date – saying that she wishes she could “welcome her into our exoneree family”.
The famous names fighting for Melissa Lucio from Kim Kardashian to Amanda Knox
With two days to go until Melissa Lucio will be executed in Texas for a crime she says she didn’t commit, a growing number of famous faces have joined the fight to save her life. Rachel Sharp writes
Son says he’s thankful for support
Speaking after a “Call to Action” day on Saturday for Melissa Lucio, one of her sons told News 4 he was overwhelmed by the support for his mother.
“It means a lot to me that people are supporting my mom, sharing her story and speaking out on this injustice,” said Bobby Alvarez. “Knowing her date is four days away is very emotional. Very hard to grasp knowing my moms days are limited.”
Reports suggested as many as 16 rallies were held for Ms Lucio and her appeal for clemency ahead of a Wednesday execution date on Saturday, with the rallies stretching from San Antonio to Boston.
White House voices opposition to death penalty
Asked about Melissa Lucio’s case by The Independent this month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there was “nothing to predict” regarding the 53-year-old and her appeals for clemency.
Pointing to US President Joe Biden’s public position on the death penalty, Ms Psaki said:“Well, you know the president’s position and view on the death penalty, and there’s an ongoing review at the Department of Justice, at a federal level, this is obviously at a state level. I don’t have anything to predict beyond that.”
The remarks came as campaigners and Texas lawmakers called on Texas’s governor Greg Abbott to step-in and grant Ms Lucio a reprieve or a commuted sentence. Her lawyers say she was unfairly tried in 2008 for the death of her two-year-old daughter.
The Independent raises Melissa Lucio death penalty case before the White House
Lucio could became first Latina executed in modern Texas history
Catholic nun among supporters of Lucio
Sister Helen Prejean, a Catholic nun who has spent decades campaigning for the death penalty to be abolished, wrote on social media that “psychological pressure and coercion” led MS Lucio to “admit to things that never happened”.
The author of the book Dead Man Walking: An Eyewitness Account of the Death Penalty in the United States, tweeted that “Melissa Lucio was interrogated by investigators trained to extract confessions, not to find the truth”.
“When psychological pressure and coercion are applied with clinical precision, people buckle and admit to things that never happened,” she continued, in comments echoing the 53-year-old’s lawyers.
Nun who wrote ‘Dead Man Walking’ joins calls to save Melissa Lucio
Melissa Lucio is scheduled to be executed on 27 April over the death of her two-year-old daughter which her attorneys insist was ‘a tragedy, not a murder’
Former prosecutor was later jailed
Among the reasons why lawyers for Melissa Lucio and campaigners have called for her sentence to be commuted is the trial that lead to her being put on death row more than a decade go.
Armando Villalobos, the district attorney when Ms Lucio was convicted in 2008, allegedly pushed for a conviction of the mother to help his reelection bid, her lawyers now say.
In 2014, Villalobos was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for a bribery scheme related to offering favorable prosecutorial decisions, The Associated Press reported.
Ms Lucio’s lawyers say new evidence also shows that her two-year-old daughter did not die of abuse, as argued by prosecutors, but rather an injury. She was also not able to show evidence against her “unreliable and coerced” confession, according to her lawyers.
What district attorney has said...
Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz told a hearing earlier this month that Melissa Lucio could get a stay of execution, which would temporarily delay the sentence.
Mr Saenz, whose office prosecuted the case following Ms Lucio’s daughter’s death in 2007, also aid he believed the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals would stop the execution, saying: “If defendant Lucio does not get a stay by a certain day, then I will do what I have to do and stop it.”
On Monday, the Texas parole board is expected to decide whether or not it recommends governor Greg Abbott stops the execution planned for Wednesday.
Melissa Lucio execution to be paused, DA says
“If defendant Lucio does not get a stay by a certain day, then I will do what I have to do and stop it,” said the DA who ordered the Texas mother’s execution
