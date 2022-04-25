✕ Close Melissa Lucio's son says 'I don't want to see my mom die'

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has stayed Melissa Lucio’s execution, and is sending her case back to trial court in order to weigh evidence that she is innocent of the crimes that landed her on death row.

Lucio’s legal team made a last-ditch bid to Cameron County DA Luis Saenz to save her life, pointing to his own promise under oath that he would step in and stop her execution before it’s too late.

Her attorneys filed a supplement to a previous motion on Monday asking the DA to withdraw the order setting her execution date for Wednesday at 6pm CT.

The filing includes “overwhelming evidence” that her execution would be “a miscarriage of justice” as well as Mr Saenz’s sworn testimony to the Texas House Interim Study Committee on Criminal Justice Reform earlier this month.

Mr Saenz said that if Lucio “does not get a stay by a certain day, then I will do what I have to do and stop it”.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is also meeting to decide whether to recommend Lucio’s death sentence be commuted to life imprisonment or that she be granted a 120-day execution reprieve.

Lucio was sentenced to death for the 2007 murder of her two-year-old daughter Mariah.

Her lawyers say she was coerced into a false confession during an aggressive police interrogation and that scientific evidence shows Mariah died from a fall.