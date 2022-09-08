Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tennessee police are searching for a teenager who claims to have shot five people, all while recording the violence live on Facebook.

The Memphis Police Department issued an alert for the “ARMED AND DANGEROUS” 19-year-old on Wednesday evening. Officials identified the suspect as Ezekiel Kelly.

“We are getting reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook,” the department said in a statement. “We do not have a specific location of where he is now.”

Unconfirmed copies of the alleged shooting videos on social media showed the individual firing a gun in an AutoZone store.

“If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved,” the department added on Twitter.

The city’s Memphis Area Transit Authority has shut down public transportation services for the time being.

The gunman is thought to be driving a grey Toyota SUV, according to police.

The suspect is now in Arkansas, according to police. The car he’s driving also has Arkansas plates.

The Independent has contacted the MPD for more information.

Police were picture on local news stationed outside an AutoZone where one of the shootings allegedly took place.

The 19-year-old gunman was initially driving an Infiniti then crashed, WMCTV reports, before he carjacked a woman and stole her Toyota SUV, WREG reports, with witnesses telling the station the woman was shot.

Sports fans watching the minor league Memphis Redbirds play are reportedly locked inside the stadium while police search for the alleged gunman.

The violence comes the day after officials charged Cleotha Abston with murdering and kidnapping Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis-area school teacher, whose disappearance shocked the city.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.