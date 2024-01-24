Michelle Troconis trial shown photos of bloody clothing after alleged murder: Live updates
Michelle Troconis is accused of helping then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos cover up the murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos in Connecticut in 2019
Michelle Troconis is facing trial in Stamford, Connecticut for her alleged role in helping her lover Fotis Dulos conceal the murder of his estranged wife and mother of his five children, Jennifer Dulos.
At the time of her disappearance in May 2019, Jennifer – whose remains have never been found – was in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband Fotis Dulos. Investigators believe Fotis killed her in the garage of her home and that Ms Troconis, Fotis’ then-girlfriend, helped him cover up the murder.
On Tuesday, prosecutors showed pictures of bloody clothing recovered from garbage containers. The court was previously shown surveillance video of Dulos and Ms Troconis driving around Hartford and disposing of the recovered garbage bags as Troconis sat in the vehicle.
Among the items recovered by law enforcement were zip ties, two blood-soaked plastic ponchos and a bra, as well as a white t-shirt with blood-like stains.
Police said the bags contained Jennifer Dulos’ DNA, and one of them had Troconis’ DNA on it.
Fotis killed himself in 2020 after being charged with murder.
Ms Troconis is charged with conspiracy to murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
Court sees photos of contents found in Chevy Suburban
Photos of several items, including the weather tech liner from the rear cargo area of the Chevy Suburban, were shown to the court.
Blood detected in cargo area of Chevy Suburban after it illuminated when sprayed with luminol
Det Reilly is testifying about the Chevy Suburban that was also seized in the investigation.
Focus is on the rear cargo area where splotches are seen on the weather tech liner in photos shown to the court.
Det Reilly testifies that the rear cargo area illuminated when it was sprayed with luminol. It was tested and a small part came back positive. It was sent out for further analysis.
State shows photos of contents found in Fotis' Jeep Cherokee
As the state showed the court photos of Fotis Dulos’ Jeep Cherokee, which was seized early in the investigation, the defence objected multiple times to its relevance.
Attorney Schoenhorn at one point even objected to evidence in favour of his client. Det Reilly had testified that a potential blood stain came back negative and Mr Schoenhorn objects arguing that it should be “stricken from the record if it came back negative, because it’s irrelevant”.
After several objections, the state pointed out that the Jeep Cherokee is indeed relevant and that additional details will come out in later testimony.
Prosecutors show pictures of pickup truck to jury
Det Reilly said that he tested the driver’s door of the pickup truck with luminol, but a presumptive DNA test came back negative.
Det Reilly resumes testimony
The prosecution has called Det Reilly, who was in charge of processing the vehicle used by Fotis Dulos to dispose of evidence, back to the stand.
Det Reilly said that while processing the vehicle, he was looking for an Adidas ball cap and black and yellow gloves. After removing the items inside, Det Reilly said that he swabbed parts of the vehicle.
Only one witness expected to take the stand today
Prosecutors said that only one witness will be testifying on the ninth day of Michelle Troconis’ trial.
Police said they later recovered some of the bags and found clothing, zip ties and other items with Jennifer Dulos’s DNA