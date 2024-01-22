✕ Close Michelle Troconis defended by her family at Jennifer Dulos murder conspiracy trial

A second juror in the conspiracy murder trial of Michelle Troconis has been dismissed after comparing Jennifer Dulos’ killing to the plot of the movie Gone Girl.

At the time of her disappearance in May 2019, Jennifer – whose remains have never been found – was in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband Fotis Dulos.

Investigators believe Fotis killed her in the garage of her home and that Ms Troconis, Fotis’ then-girlfriend, helped him cover up the murder.

On Thursday, Judge Randolph said he received a note from a juror that read: “One of the jurors discussed something about the case and it was all over social media. Said it was like Gone Girl. A brief mention. Several other jurors said don’t discuss this.”

All the jurors were questioned and one of them admitted to making the comment. That juror was dismissed, leaving only three alternates.

Fotis killed himself in 2020 after being charged with murder. He continued to claim his innocence, and his attorney bizarrely claimed Jennifer staged her disappearance in a Gone Girl-style plot.

Ms Troconis is charged with conspiracy to murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.