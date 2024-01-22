Michelle Troconis trial live: Second juror dismissed over ‘Gone Girl’ comments in Jennifer Dulos murder
Michelle Troconis is accused of helping then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos cover up the murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos in Connecticut in 2019
Michelle Troconis defended by her family at Jennifer Dulos murder conspiracy trial
A second juror in the conspiracy murder trial of Michelle Troconis has been dismissed after comparing Jennifer Dulos’ killing to the plot of the movie Gone Girl.
At the time of her disappearance in May 2019, Jennifer – whose remains have never been found – was in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband Fotis Dulos.
Investigators believe Fotis killed her in the garage of her home and that Ms Troconis, Fotis’ then-girlfriend, helped him cover up the murder.
On Thursday, Judge Randolph said he received a note from a juror that read: “One of the jurors discussed something about the case and it was all over social media. Said it was like Gone Girl. A brief mention. Several other jurors said don’t discuss this.”
All the jurors were questioned and one of them admitted to making the comment. That juror was dismissed, leaving only three alternates.
Fotis killed himself in 2020 after being charged with murder. He continued to claim his innocence, and his attorney bizarrely claimed Jennifer staged her disappearance in a Gone Girl-style plot.
Ms Troconis is charged with conspiracy to murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
Sgt Kenneth Ventresca under cross-examination
Mr Schoenhor is trying to undermine testimony about his client’s drive with Fotis Dulos through Hartford following Jennifer Dulos death.
Ms Troconis and Fotis Dulos were seen on police surveillance camera video driving around Hartford later in the day of the attack.
Fotis Dulos is seen getting out of his pickup truck and disposing of garbage bags as Troconis sits in the vehicle. Police said they later recovered some of the bags and found clothing, zip ties and other items with Jennifer Dulos’ DNA on them. One of the bags had Troconis’ DNA on it, police said.
When asked if Sgt Ventresca knew that Dulos owned construction businesses near Hartford, Sgt Ventresca said that he was not aware of that when he reviewed the surveillance video.
Court resumes, defence asks remarks by prosecution are dismissed
Defence attorney Jon Schoenhorn argued before jurors were brought inside the courtroom that some comments from last week should be stricken from the record.
Mr Schoenhorn said that remarks by the prosecution suggesting that Ms Troconis was aware Fotis Dulos was disposing of evidence after killing his estranged wife should be disregarded by jurors.
“She told the police she was in the police,” Mr Schoenhorn said. “Suggesting that the only reason to go to Hartford is for some nefarious reasons because it is a “high crime area,” which hasn’t been true in 10 or 15 years.”
Second juror dismissed from Michelle Troconis trial after comparing case to ‘Gone Girl’
A second juror in the Michelle Troconis murder conspiracy trial has been dismissed after reportedly comparing the high-profile Jennifer Dulos death case to the psychological thriller Gone Girl.
The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier reports:
Second juror dismissed after comparing Jennifer Dulos case to ‘Gone Girl’
In 2019, Fotis Dulos’ attorney alleged Jennifer Dulos faked her disappearance, which is the plot of the psychological thriller Gone Girl
WATCH: Michelle Troconis defended by her family at Jennifer Dulos murder conspiracy trial
Alternate juror dismissed from Michelle Troconis trial after reportedly telling prosecutors ‘We love you’
The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon outside the Stamford, Connecticut courtroom where Ms Troconis is standing trial on charges in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend Fotis Dulos’ estranged wife Jennifer Dulos, who disappeared on 24 May 2019. Investigators believe Dulos killed Jennifer in the garage of her home and that Ms Troconis helped him cover up the murder.
Ms Troconis faces charges of conspiracy to murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. Fotis killed himself in 2020 after being charged with murder.
Judge Kevin Randolph dismissed the alternate juror who reportedly said “We love you” to two prosecutors involved in the case. The comment gave the appearance of favouring the prosecution, the judge explained.
Assistant State Attorney Liz Moran brought the incident to the court’s attention upon returning from the lunch recess. Ms Moran said that she and fellow prosecutor Michelle Manning tried to go inside an elevator but realised two jurors and a bailiff were inside.
Ms Moran said she had heard the bailiff say “We love you,” to the two attorneys as the elevator doors closed. Judge Randolph and the defence first agreed that the exchange was inadvertent and that the juror would be advised to dismiss the remarks allegedly made by the marshal.
But moments after, Judge Randolph interrupted testimony from Jennifer Dulos’ nanny Lauren Almeida to note that the court had learned new information.
Once jurors were removed from the room, Judge Randolph explained that the comments made to prosecutors came from one of five alternate jurors.
“I was on the elevator, coming back from lunch with the two jurors and it made a stop on the second floor,” bailiff Christian Alvarado said under oath. “Attorneys Moran and Mannin tried to get in the elevator, they turned back around and in the midst of this I said, ‘Thanks, Liz.’ The juror stuck his head out and said, ‘We love you’. The door closed and we went on our way.”
The juror accused of making the remarks was questioned by Judge Randolph without cameras present in the courtroom. When cameras were brought back in, Judge Randolph announced that the juror had been dismissed.
“The appearance that there was a favourable opinion to the state’s case indicates to the court that it would be difficult to proceed with him as a juror because the impartiality and fairness of that juror can reasonably be questioned,” Judge Randolph said.
Michelle Troconis and Fotis Dulos were captured in surveillance disposing of bags
After Jennifer Dulos went missing, Fotis Dulos and Troconis were recorded on city video cameras in Hartford stopping at several locations, with Dulos getting out of his pickup truck and disposing of garbage bags as Troconis sat in the cab.
Police recovered some of the bags several days later after seizing Fotis Dulos’ cellphone and obtaining its location information and city video footage. In the bags, investigators said they found clothing, zip ties and other items containing Jennifer Dulos’ DNA.
Some of the items had blood on them, police said. Other items had Fotis Dulos’ DNA on them.
And one bag had DNA from both estranged spouses as well as Troconis on it, authorities said.
Troconis later told police she had no idea what was in the bags.
She has said she thought they were from one of the homes Fotis Dulos was selling.
ICYMI: What happened to Jennifer Dulos?
The disappearance of Jennifer Dulos drew international attention and was the subject of a made-for-TV movie.
She was a member of a wealthy New York family whose father, the late Hilliard Farber, founded his own brokerage firm. Fotis Dulos, who denied any role in the killing, was a luxury home builder originally from Greece.
State police believe Fotis Dulos drove an employee’s pickup truck to New Canaan, rode a bicycle to Jennifer Dulos’ home and attacked her in the garage when she got back from dropping the children off at school. He then put her in her SUV and drove off, police said.
What happened next has never been made clear. The SUV was found abandoned at a park in New Canaan. Police searched the park and several other locations, but never found Jennifer Dulos’ body.
Police said they found a bloody scene in Jennifer Dulos’ garage and evidence of an attempted cleanup. Officials said the amount of blood made it apparent she could not have survived such injuries.
Full timeline of Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance as her love rival faces trial over murder
After almost five years, the tragic case of Jennifer Dulos has finally made its way into a courtroom in Connecticut as the trial of her dead husband Fotis Dulos’ lover Michelle Troconis gets under way.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Timeline of Jennifer Dulos’ case as love rival faces trial over murder
After almost five years, the tragic case of Jennifer Dulos has finally made its way into a courtroom in Connecticut as the trial of her dead husband Fotis Dulos’ lover Michelle Troconis gets under way. Rachel Sharp reports
Mom-of-five murdered, husband dead by suicide and his lover on trial: The Jennifer Dulos case
“I am afraid of my husband,” Jennifer Dulos wrote in 2017 court documents as she filed for divorce from husband Fotis Dulos.
“I know that filing for divorce and filing this motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way.”
Two years later, the mother-of-five’s ominous prediction appeared to come true.
The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier reports:
The Jennifer Dulos case: Murder, suicide and Michelle Troconis on trial
It’s been almost five years since Jennifer Dulos was last seen alive. Her estranged husband and accused killer Fotis Dulos took what happened to the grave – but will the truth come out now his lover Michelle Troconis is going on trial? Andrea Cavallier reports