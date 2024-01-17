Michelle Troconis trial – live: Nanny says Jennifer Dulos suspected husband’s affair years before murder
Michelle Troconis is accused of helping then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos cover up the murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos in Connecticut in 2019
Michelle Troconis defended by her family at Jennifer Dulos murder conspiracy trial
Jennifer Dulos suspected her husband Fotis Dulos was involved in an extra-marital affair years before he killed her, the slain mother-of-five’s nanny told Michelle Troconis’ trial.
At the time of her disappearance in May 2019, Jennifer – whose remains have never been found – was in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband Fotis Dulos.
Investigators believe Fotis killed her in the garage of her home and that Ms Troconis, Fotis’ then-girlfriend, helped him cover up the murder.
On Tuesday, the Dulos’ nanny Lauren Almeida, told a Stamford, Connecticut jury that Jennifer had first voiced suspicions about her husband’s affair on a trip to Miami in 2017, two years before she vanished.
“At the time I believed Fotis was an honest man, and that he couldn’t have been having an affair with five kids and a wife,” Ms Almeida said. “I told her, ‘I don’t think that’s true.”
Fotis killed himself in 2020 after being charged with murder. He continued to claim his innocence, with his attorney bizarrely claiming Jennifer staged her disappearance in a Gone Girl-style plot.
Ms Troconis is charged with conspiracy to murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
Defence blasts ‘junk science’ in case
Michelle Troconis’ attorneys took aim at what they described as “junk science” presented by the state as blood evidence in her conspiracy to murder trial.
Ms Troconis’ legal team questioned the science of the substance used to illuminate blood – suggesting it could illuminate certain types of cleansers or rust and is “essentially junk science”.
During a break, the judge heard the motion from the defence arguing that it should not be presented at trial.
“There’s such danger with the misapprehension or misunderstanding of what is essentially junk science,” attorney Jon Schoenhorn said.
He called the process of the blood testing “junk science” and said that it didn’t need to be introduced into evidence by the detective “any more than if he said he used a Ouija board to choose where he was going to choose these samples.”
“What you have to understand is the Supreme Court of Connecticut has said is that chemical is so unreliable that it has no value to put it into a case,” he said, adding that a detective tasked with taking samples from Jennifer Dulos’ car and garage “doesn’t need to talk about a chemical that is basically junk science.”
But the judge ruled in favour of prosecutors, finding that jurors can hear testimony about presumptive blood testing.
Retired Connecticut State Police Sgt Matthew Reilly, who responded to the scene and was present when the photos were taken, took the stand in the afternoon and told the court that a “Blood-like stain” had been found on the inside cardboard of a paper towel roll.
Jurors were also shown photos of what appeared to be blood on the paper towel roll as well as on the floor of Jennifer’s garage.
After almost five years, the tragic case of Jennifer Dulos has finally made its way into a courtroom in Connecticut as the trial of her dead husband Fotis Dulos’ lover Michelle Troconis gets under way.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Floor mat missing from trunk of Jennifer Dulos’ abandoned SUV
Jurors heard testimony from several law enforcement officers who responded to the scene of Jennifer’s home.
Sgt Jamie Pearston, with the Major Crimes Unit of Connecticut State Police, testified that she was involved in processing Jennifer’s black Chevy Suburban, which was found on Lapham Road the day she was reported missing near Waveny Park.
She took inventory of the SUV, documenting the vehicle’s mileage, damage and any personal items in the vehicle. The inventory report did not contain information about evidence police found while examining the vehicle, Ms Pearston said.
She testified that a weather tech liner – a type of rubber mat used to protect the floor of the vehicle – was missing from the trunk. However, the floor mats were in place for the front and back seats of the SUV.
The disappearance of Jennifer Dulos drew international attention and was the subject of a made-for-TV movie.
She was a member of a wealthy New York family whose father, the late Hilliard Farber, founded his own brokerage firm. Fotis Dulos, who denied any role in the killing, was a luxury home builder originally from Greece.
State police believe Fotis Dulos drove an employee’s pickup truck to New Canaan, rode a bicycle to Jennifer Dulos’ home and attacked her in the garage when she got back from dropping the children off at school. He then put her in her SUV and drove off, police said.
What happened next has never been made clear. The SUV was found abandoned at a park in New Canaan. Police searched the park and several other locations, but never found Jennifer Dulos’ body.
Police said they found a bloody scene in Jennifer Dulos’ garage and evidence of an attempted cleanup. Officials said the amount of blood made it apparent she could not have survived such injuries.
Michelle Troconis and Fotis Dulos were captured in surveillance disposing of bags
After Jennifer Dulos went missing, Fotis Dulos and Troconis were recorded on city video cameras in Hartford stopping at several locations, with Dulos getting out of his pickup truck and disposing of garbage bags as Troconis sat in the cab.
Police recovered some of the bags several days later after seizing Fotis Dulos’ cellphone and obtaining its location information and city video footage. In the bags, investigators said they found clothing, zip ties and other items containing Jennifer Dulos’ DNA.
Some of the items had blood on them, police said. Other items had Fotis Dulos’ DNA on them.
And one bag had DNA from both estranged spouses as well as Troconis on it, authorities said.
Troconis later told police she had no idea what was in the bags.
She has said she thought they were from one of the homes Fotis Dulos was selling.
Who is Michelle Troconis?
Troconis, 49, a dual American and Venezuelan citizen, has described herself as a co-founder of horse riding therapy programs in different parts of the world who once had her own TV production company in Argentina and hosted a snow sports show for ESPN South America.
At the time of Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance, Troconis and her daughter were living with Fotis Dulos in the Farmington, Connecticut, home he once shared with his wife and children.
Fotis and Jennifer Dulos were going through bitter divorce and child custody court proceedings, and police said in arrest warrants that Fotis Dolus was $7 million in debt.
Michelle Troconis trial: Key moments so far
Four years after mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos vanished without a trace, her late ex-husband’s lover Michelle Troconis is now facing a judge and jury for her alleged role in the case.
Andrea Cavallier explains the key takeaways from the court:
Jennifer Dulos began suspecting about Fotis Dulos’ affair in 2017, nanny tells court
Ms Almeida said that Fotis Dulos was a role model to her, and had pushed her to pursue a career in luxury development.
However, the dynamic between Dulos and Jennifer changed when she found out about his affair in 2017, Ms Almeida told the court.
While on vacation in 2017, Jennifer reportedly told her mother and Ms Almeida that she believed her husband was having an affair.
“At the time I believed Fotis was an honest man, and that he couldn’t have been having an affair with five kids and a wife,” Ms Almeida said. “I told her, ‘I don’t think that’s true.”
Fotis Dulos was ‘harsh,’ Jennifer Dulos told nanny
Ms Almeida said that she worked at Fotis Dulos’ construction company, but continued to be a nanny for their children.
Ms Almeida said she saw Dulos as a mentor who had given her an opportunity to advance her career.
However, when questioned about how Jennifer Dulos felt about her husband, Ms Almeida said Jennifer had confided her husband had a bad temper.
“He was harsh and she didn’t like conflict,” Ms Almeida testified.