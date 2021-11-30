Active shooter situation shuts down Michigan high school, multiple victims reported

An active shooter situation has shut down a Michigan high school and multiple victims have reportedly been shot. A suspect who had a handgun is reportedly in custody.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to the shooting at Oxford High School that started at around 12.55pm, according to WXYZ.

“We do not believe there are any others at this time,” police said in a press release concerning further suspects.

Oxford is located around 45 miles north of Detriot.

Parents have been asked to avoid the campus and to instead pick students who have been left the premises at the parking lot of a nearby store. All students have been able to leave the school, CNN reported.

Current reports state that there are between four and six victims who have been injured. No deaths have been confirmed at this time. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has said that they are searching for possible further victims.

Several medical helicopters have arrived at the parking lot of the school, the local tv station reported. Numerous patrols, EMS units, and SWAT teams are also present at the school.

The school is on lockdown and emergency procedures are in effect.

Police are expected to brief the press at 2.45pm.

More follows...