Georgia police officer arrested after death of missing 16-year-old girl

A police officer in Atlanta has been charged with concealing the death of a missing teen.

Former Doraville officer Miles Bryant, 22, is facing one count of falsely reporting a crime and concealing the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales, the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

Susana’s remains were found near a highway in eastern Gwinnett Count on 6 February, CNN reported. She had been missing since 26 July, when she was on her way home in the city of Norcross.

It is not clear yet how Mr Bryant was linked to Susana’s death. He has since been fired from the Doraville Police Department and is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond.

“Our prayers rest with the family and friends of Susana Morales and everyone else affected by this tragedy,” the department said in a statement.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.