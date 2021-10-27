Three teenagers charged with killing high school classmate with knife and sword

Three teenagers from Florida, two girls and a boy, have been charged with killing one of their high school classmates using a sword and a knife.

Police said the classmates lured 18-year-old Dwight “DJ” Grant from his home and then stabbed him to death using the weapons. The teenagers were arrested last week, NBC News reported.

According to law enforcement, one of the girls restrained Mr Grant as the boy stabbed him while the second girl acted as a lookout. All three have been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and evidence tampering.

The 18-year-old was last seen on 17 October and was found dead two days later in Miramar, north of Miami. He was found in the bushes behind his apartment building, police told NBC South Florida.

Police say in an arrest affidavit that the charged teenagers – a girl aged 16, and a boy and a girl both aged 17 – conspired to trick Mr Grant into a trap and cooperated to commit the murder. After the killing, they reportedly collaborated to get rid of the weapons and clean up any evidence.

More follows...