Kiely Rodni missing - live: Boyfriend reveals his last words to teen before Truckee campground party
The desperate search for missing teen Kiely Rodni who disappeared after a party at a California campground has entered its fifth day.
Kiely, 16, was last seen around 12.30am on 6 August near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, where she attended an allegedly alcohol-fuelled gathering of more than 200 teens and young adults.
An investigation was launched by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office the next morning after Kiely failed to show up for a hike with friends.
The case is being treated as an abduction because Kiely’s car is unaccounted for. More than 260 personnel have been canvassing the area on the ground and in the air.
Investigators say they don’t have any new leads, but still suspect someone in the community knows more.
“We believe that someone knows,” Nevada County Sheriff’s Office captain Sam Brown told a Wednesday press conference. “Someone saw her but they’re not coming forward.”
Meanwhile Kiely’s boyfriend revealed some of his final words to her: “Be safe. Don’t like, do anything stupid.”
Kiely is thought to have been wearing a loaned hoodie before she vanished
Police had previously said that Kiely was last seen wearing green Dickies pants and a black tank top.
On Wednesday, authorities revealed Kiely was possibly wearing a black hoodie with flower patterns in the back that had been loaned to her before she disappeared.
The front of the hoodie read, “you don’t want to be forgotten, you just want to disappear.”
“We don’t know whether Kiely was wearing that hoodie when she disappeared, but we believe it was still in her possession,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement to SFGate.
Kiely’s family fear she’s been trafficked
Kiely’s loved ones are voicing their fears that the teenager could have possibly been abducted and trafficked by “sketchy, older guys” who were at the party.
“Now we know there were a lot of college people. Teens are coming out [with information] in our teen-to-teen talks. There were a lot of sketchy, older guys that were seen there,” Samantha Smith, Kiely’s friend, told The Sun.
“This was right about when I left when we had the last contact.”
Kiely’s boyfriend shares their final conversation
Kiely’s boyfriend, Jagger Westfall, spoke to FOX40 on Wednesday, the fourth day of the massive search for the missing teen.
Jagger said he was texting Kiely before she set off for the senior farewell party at Prosser campground, the site where she was last seen.
He recalled texting her: “OK. Be safe. Don’t like, do anything stupid.”
Jagger said he went on to complain about his day and a few hours later she replied: “Oh, I’m sorry that you’re going through that.”
That message came in at 10.30pm - roughly two hours before her last known communication.
Watch: Message from Kiely Rodni’s parents to community
Kiely Rodni’s parents recorded a video message to their daughter and the community at large earlier this week.
“Please just come home,” her mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, said in the clip.
Watch the full message below, courtesy of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
GoFundMe raises $30,000 reward to aid Kiely Rodni search
A GoFundMe page has raised more than $30,000 to be put towards a reward for those who help authorities locate missing California teen Kiely Rodni.
“With the consent of Kiely’s parents, I am starting this gofundme to help increase the reward for her return,” page creator Amie Quirarte wrote in a caption.
“We hope this will encourage more people to come forward with any information that can help bring this sweet girl home.”
Kiely Rodni’s friends launch site to raise awarness
Kiely Rodni’s friends are organising to raise awareness about the missing teen.
In addition to hosting youth-only meetings, where students might feel freer to share evidence or recollections related to the night of the 16-year-old’s disappearance, they’ve also launched FindKiely.com as a news hub and portal to collect funds to support the investigation.
What was Kiely Rodni’s final message?
A friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni has spoken about the pair’s final phone call before her friend vanished from a campground party in California.
Samantha Smith, 18, tells The Independent she was the last person to speak with 16-year-old Kiely after midnight on Saturday.
“At 12.36am she called me … and this is the last call anybody had with her. We said ‘love you, good night. Get home safe,’ and that’s the last thing we heard of her,” Samantha said on Monday.
Andrea Blanco has the full report.
Exclusive: Friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni recounts last call before she vanished
Samantha Smith, 18, tells The Independent she was the last person to speak with Kiely after midnight on Saturday
Sheriff’s office releases image of Kiely’s car
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released an old image of Kiely Rodni’s 2013 silver Honda, which has been untraceable along with her.
Officials also shared a photo of a hoodie that Kiely had borrowed on 5 August, the day before she went missing.
“We don’t know whether Kiely was wearing that hoodie when she disappeared, but we believe it was still in her possession,” the authorities said.
“We continue to ask for the community’s help to find Kiely and bring her home to her family.”
Here’s everything we know.
