✕ Close California officials discuss search for Kiely Rodni

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The desperate search for missing teen Kiely Rodni who disappeared after a party at a California campground has entered its fifth day.

Kiely, 16, was last seen around 12.30am on 6 August near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, where she attended an allegedly alcohol-fuelled gathering of more than 200 teens and young adults.

An investigation was launched by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office the next morning after Kiely failed to show up for a hike with friends.

The case is being treated as an abduction because Kiely’s car is unaccounted for. More than 260 personnel have been canvassing the area on the ground and in the air.

Investigators say they don’t have any new leads, but still suspect someone in the community knows more.

“We believe that someone knows,” Nevada County Sheriff’s Office captain Sam Brown told a Wednesday press conference. “Someone saw her but they’re not coming forward.”

Meanwhile Kiely’s boyfriend revealed some of his final words to her: “Be safe. Don’t like, do anything stupid.”