A former Missouri respiratory therapist has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with the deaths of two patients over 20 years ago.

Jennifer Hall, who was arrested in May 2022, was sentenced on Friday to a state prison and will have the possibility of parole, according to KCTV.

Hall was initially charged with two counts of first-degree murder, but in April this year she pleaded guilty to reduced first-degree involuntary manslaughter counts in connection with the deaths of Fern Franco, 75, and David Wesley Harper, 37. Hall also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted second-degree assault, according to the outlet.

In 2002, nine patients — including Franco and Harper — died at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe over a several month period. Charging documents described this series of events as “medically suspicious.”

Hall started working at the hospital, which is in the north-central part of the state, in December 2001 until she was placed on administrative leave five months later, the publication noted. During that time the facility experienced 18 “code blue” incidents, a notable hike from the average the year before. Nine of those patients died, according to USA Today.

In 2017, morphine and a muscle relaxant called succinylcholine were found in tissue samples taken from Franco, despite the fact that neither drug was prescribed by her doctors, according to reports. The discovery caused the case to resurface.

“Because of Hall’s singular proximity to stricken patients, her access to pharmaceuticals which are deadly if misused, and her discovery and method of notifying staff of every patient’s cardiac emergency, nursing staff believed Hall was responsible for the patient deaths,” said Chillicothe Police Officer Brian Schmidt in a probable cause statement.

“The substance Hall used to brutally take Fern Franco’s life, succinylcholin, paralyzes the victim’s muscles, including the diaphragm, causing the victim to suffer a ghastly death from suffocation while still maintaining full consciousness and awareness that they are unable to breathe,” the officer continued.

Matt O’Connor, Hall’s lawyer, maintained his client’s innocence, saying that as a respiratory therapist, she didn’t have access to succinylcholine, morphine or any other drugs. He said he believed Hall was accused of being involved in the deaths because of an arson conviction, which she was cleared of in 2005.

Aprille Franco, a granddaughter, told KCTV: “My dad wanted answers so we could finally put flowers on her grave knowing someone is responsible for this.

“I didn’t know my grandma,” she added, “but given the chance I may have known her ... I’m focused on getting answers and helping other families get the answers they deserve.”

“A sentence 20 years in the making,” said Livingston County prosecutor Adam Warren, who launched an investigation 10 years ago. “The sentence was for 18 years,” he said in a statement. “Jennifer Hall will be able to parole someday. But for now, we all sleep better knowing she is behind bars.”

Mr Warren did not reveal a possible motive, but the case bears haunting similarities to one in the UK, where nurse Lucy Letby was sentenced to life in prison on Monday after being found guilty of murdering children who were in her care. Letby, the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history, was found guilty on Friday of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder six others when she was working on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.