Police believe an incident that occurred in the Los Angeles suburb of Alhambra may be connected to a mass shooting that left 10 dead and another 10 wounded in nearby Monterey Park.

Police were seen clearing the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra shortly after officers were responding to the mass shooting in Monterey Park on early Sunday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed that the incident in Alhambra occurred approximately 20 to 30 minutes after the shooting in Monterey Park.

Mr Luna said a man entered the studio with a gun, but was disarmed by patrons at the business.

“A male Asian suspect walked into a dance hall with a firearm and some individuals wrestled the firearm away from him and that individual took off,” Mr Luna said during a press conference on Sunday. “Some witnesses in that area are describing a white cargo van, we don’t know though at this time if it’s connected.”

He said that the white cargo van is a “van of interest.”

Mr Luna confirmed that the police have seized the weapon from that encounter, and said the weapon “could be” the same one used in the shooting at Monterey Park.

Police said the suspect is still at large.

Fox News reports that the scene is connected to the shooting, citing sources familiar with the situation. However, those reports have not been confirmed by police.

There are no reports of injuries from the Alhambra scene, and it remains unclear what happened there.

The area around the Lai Lai Ballroom was cordoned off with police tape for several hours, according to CBS News.