Monterey Park shooting news – live: 10 killed in California ballroom dance studio with suspect at large
The Los Angeles Police Sheriff’s Office is probing a link between the shooting at Monterey Park and a separate incident in the neighbouring city of Alhambra
Ten people have been killed and 10 others wounded in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, as the suspected gunman remains at large.
The shooting at a dance ballroom on Saturday night – the deadliest since the Uvalde school shooting last May – came on the same day as Lunar New Year celebrations in the city which attracted thousands of members of the Asian American community.
People were “pouring out of the location screaming” when police officers arrived on the scene, Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told reporters on Sunday morning, and said that some of those hospitalised are in a critical condition.
It is too early to say whether the gunman knew someone at the ballroom or if the mass killing was a hate crime, Captain Meyer said, revealing that police are investigating whether an incident in the nearby city of Alhambra is related.
Seung Won Choi, who owns a restaurant where people sought shelter from the shooting, told the LA Times that the gunman was claimed to have a machine gun and multiple rounds of ammunition.
Police probing possible link to separate incident in neighbouring Alhambra
Monterey Park is a predominantly Asian American community
At least 10 people have died and 10 others are injured after a mass shooting in Monterey Park, a city east of Los Angeles where thousands of members of the Asian American community had gathered for Lunar New Year celebrations.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has said it is too early in the police investigation to know whether the gunman knew anyone at the ballroom or if the mass shooting was a hate crime,
Captain Andrew Meyer gave no description of the male suspect or the weapon he used, or why police gave no information on the shooting for hours while the shooter remained on the run.
Gunman reportedly had multiple rounds of ammunition on him
Videos online showed police, fire units and ambulances swarming an area on Garvey Avenue and treating victims.
Seung Won Choi, a seafood barbecue restaurant owner across the street where the shooting took place, told the LA Times there was a man with a machine gun in the area.
Mr Choi said the gunman reportedly had multiple rounds of ammunition on him and three people were rushed inside his restaurant, telling him to lock the door.
What we know about massacre that left 10 dead as suspect at large
Here’s everything we know about the shooting.
What we know about massacre that left 10 dead in Monterey Park
The shooting occured during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration near downtown LA
Trump reacts to Monterey Park shooting by complaining about treatment of Jan 6 defendants
Donald Trump offered an outlandish reaction to a mass shooting that left at least 10 people dead in California - using it to complain about the treatment of January 6 defendants.
“10 dead in California shooting, horrible gun wielding ANTIFA protest against our great police in Atlanta - Nothing will happen to them despite night of rage and destruction,” the former president posted on Truth Social on Sunday morning.
“Yet our January 6th protestors, over a Rigged Election, have had their lives ruined despite nobody killed except true Patriot Ashli B. This situation will be fully rectified after 2024 Election. Thank you!”
Read the full story.
Biden has been briefed on the shooting
President Joe Biden has been briefed on a deadly shooting in Monterey Park, California.
White House Press Secretary Karien Jean-Pierre said that Mr Biden has been advised by the Homeland Security Advisor to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities.
The Monterey Park Police Department, which has just 75 sworn officers, is being supported in the early investigation by the FBI, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
Gunman appeared to open fire indiscriminately
A resident of the area near where the shooting took place told the Los Angeles Times that his friend was at the dance studio during the Lunar New Year’s Eve celebrations when the shooter opened fire around 10.22pm on Sunday.
Wong Wei said his friend had briefly gone to the restroom before finding three bodies on her way out. The woman then fled to Mr Wei’s home around 11pm.
Mr Wei said that his friend described the gun as “large,” and said that the gunman appeared to be shooting indiscriminately.
“They don’t know why, so they run,” Mr Wei told the Times.
Monterey Park shooting is deadliest since Uvalde
The shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park during the Lunar New Year celebrations on Sunday is the fifth mass shooting in America this year, according to a database by USA Today and The Associated Press.
At least ten people were killed and ten others were injured.
It is the deadliest shooting in America since 19 children and two teachers were killed in a school in Uvalde, Texas in May 2022.
Shooter still at large
During a press conference this morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Captain Andrew Meyer said that a man opened inside a ballroom dance studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue at around 10.22pm on Saturday.
He did not reveal the suspect’s identity, but said he was still at large.
Who was the gunman?
Very few details have been released about the gunman who opened fire at a ballroom dance room in Monterey Park during the Lunar New Year celebrations.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Capt Andrew Meyer said that the suspect is a male and is still at large, the Los Angeles Times reported.
“When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons ... pouring out of the location, screaming. The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims,” Mr Meyer said.
At least ten people were killed, and ten others were injured.