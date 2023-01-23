Monterey Park shooting news – live: Huu Can Tran, 72, identified as gunman after body found in white van
Suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a standoff, sheriff says
SWAT team reaches suspect white van involved in standoff connected to LA mass shooting
A man found dead after a police standoff in Torrance was the Monterey Park shooting suspect, the Los Angeles County sheriff has confirmed.
Robert Luna told reporters that officers found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a standoff.
Mr Luna said police found "several pieces of evidence" that links the suspect to both the mass shooting in Monterey Park that left 10 dead and 10 others injured, and a separate situation in the neighbouring city of Alhambra in which the gunman was disarmed by bystanders and then fled in a white van.
The evidence includes a handgun which may be illegal in California.
Mr Luna identified the suspect as Huu Can Tran, 72. A picture has been released of the suspect.
Meanwhile, of the 10 people injured, seven remained hospitalised Sunday night, with at least one person in critical condition.
Gunman frequently visited Monterey Park dance studio, people close to him say
The California shooting suspect frequently visited the dance studio where 10 people were killed and met his ex-wife there two decades ago, several close acquaintances have reportedly said.
Huu Can Tran, the suspected gunman who allegedly killed 10 people on Saturday before fatally shooting himself after a manhunt, used to give informal lessons at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, his ex-wife, who did not want to be identified, told CNN.
The two met for the first time at the popular community centre two decades ago and got married. While she said the 72-year-old was never violent to her, she added that he could be quick to anger.
The couple got divorced in 2005.
Another long-time acquaintance was quoted by CNN saying that the gunman used to be a frequent presence at the dance studio. However, it isn't clear when was the last time he visited.
Police recover 'several pieces of evidence' from shooting suspect's van
Police say they have discovered “several pieces of evidence” inside the white van where California shooting suspect Huu Can Tran was found dead.
According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, the evidence that links the suspect to Monterey Park, as well as to nearby Alhambra, includes a handgun which may be illegal in California.
He described it as a “magazine-fed, semiautomatic assault pistol” with an extended, large-capacity magazine.
Man found dead in white van was California suspect, police confirm
Police in Torrance, California, which is located outside Los Angeles, identified a white van and surrounded it on Sunday afternoon with police vehicles, including SWAT vans and armoured BearCat vehicles.
Mr Luna identified the suspect as Huu Can Tran, 72.
Police have also recovered some evidence, including an assault gun, from the van, which links the suspect to both the Alhambra and Monterey Park scenes, according to Mr Luna, who said there are "no outstanding suspects" connected to the massacre.
Monterey Park shooting suspect may ‘have been motivated by jealousy’
A prominent member of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce told ABC that the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Law enforcement has not corroborated that information, saying only that the suspect is believed to be an Asian male between 30 and 50 years old.
Chester Chong said that the owner of the dance ballroom studio was hosting a party at the time the shooting took place. He alleged that the gunman was the husband of a woman attending the gathering.
The shooting occurred as the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park prepared to officially begin the Lunar New Year celebrations.
Lunar New Year celebrations cancelled following deadly shooting
The City of Monterey Park has cancelled the second day of Lunar New Year celebrations after a gunman opened fire inside a dance room studio in the city, killing ten people and injuring ten others.
“The City of Monterey Park is saddened to announce that there was a shooting incident that occurred at 122 West Garvey in the City of Monterey Park late on Saturday, January 21. The City expresses condolences to the individuals, families, and friends who were injured in this tragic incident,” the city said in a statement.
“Even though the incident did not occur at the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival, an active investigation is currently underway and the area near and around the festival is affected.
“As a precaution and for the safety of everyone, the City regrets to announce the cancellation of the second day of the festival, which was scheduled for today, Sunday, January 22.
During a press conference earlier on Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna had encouraged residents to assist other Lunar New Year celebrations, and said he would be attending one himself later that day.
Mr Luna said law enforcement would update the community if it is believed there is a threat.
Resource center is set up for victims, survivors
In response to the mass shooting this morning, authorities in Monterey Park have set up a victims resource centre at the Langley Senior Center located at 400 West Emerson Avenue
“I want to make sure the victims, families and friends take advantage of that resource,” Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna said during a press conference on Sunday.
“There are so many parts to this. The response, the medical side of it but as we’re looking for the suspect, we will not forget the victims and survivors.”
“...It is our responsibility to wrap our arms around them.”
Ten people were killed and ten others were wounded during the violence on Saturday night.
Joe Biden is ‘monitoring’ Monterey Park shooting manhunt
President Joe Biden sent his prayers to the victims of a California mass shooting and urged locals to follow the guidance of law enforcement as a manhunt for the suspect continued Sunday morning.
The president wrote on Twitter that he was “monitoring” the situation as the hunt for the suspect continued.
At least 10 people are thought to be dead and likely many more are injured after a shooting broke out at a ballroom and dance studio that was hosting a celebration for the Chinese new year.
Dance ballroom studio where attack took place is frequented by older adults
Dance instructor David DuVal, who teaches at the ballroom dance studio where the shooting took place but was not there at the time, has said that a lot of his students were older adults.
“There’s definitely going to be people in their 70s, 80s, people in their 90s,” Mr DuVal told the Los Angeles Times.
“A lot of people I teach are older people. I have a feeling it could be one of them or people I know.”’
Everything we know about the deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park
On Saturday night, approximately seven miles east of downtown Los Angeles, visitors gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
The two-day festival draws tens of thousands, making it one of the largest celebrations of its kind in the region, according to the paper.
Around 10.22pm, a man entered the dance club and began shooting. Police do not know if he was targeting individuals, firing indiscriminately, or both.
What we know about massacre that left 10 dead in Monterey Park
Nearly 12 hours after the shooting, the suspect remained unidentified and on the run
Hospitals where victims have been taken not being named out of an abundance of caution
At a press conference on Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that he will not be releasing the name of the hospitals where the victims had been taken out of an abundance of caution.
Mr Lunas said that earlier on Sunday, it was mentioned that a specific hospital was treating some of the victims injured when a gunman opened fire inside a dance ballroom studio in Monterey Park.
“Somebody called one of those hospitals to say something along the lines that they want to ‘go and finish the job,’” Mr Luna said.
“That is absolutely horrible. Please these victims and survivors are dealing with so much, let’s not traumatize them more.”