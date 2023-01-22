Multiple casualties after shooting at California Chinese New Year celebrations
Tens of thousands people were in attendence for Lunar New Year festival
Police are responding to a shooting near Monterey Park in California where multiple casualties have been reported.
Tens of thousands of people had gathered to attend Chinese New Year celebrations earlier in the day.
The shooting took place after 10pm (6am GMT) on Saturday night in Monterey Park, which is located about eight miles (13km) east of Los Angeles, according to the LA Times.
Officers are in attendance in Monterey Park with multiple casualties reported.
Footage posted on social media showed deserted, cordoned-off streets guarded by police cars.
It is not yet clear how many people were injured or if anyone has died.
More follows
