Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Multiple casualties after shooting at California Chinese New Year celebrations

Tens of thousands people were in attendence for Lunar New Year festival

Rich Booth,Shweta Sharma
Sunday 22 January 2023 09:44
Comments
<p> Police officers stand watch after reports of a shooting taking place in Monterey Park, California</p>

Police officers stand watch after reports of a shooting taking place in Monterey Park, California

(EPA)

Police are responding to a shooting near Monterey Park in California where multiple casualties have been reported.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered to attend Chinese New Year celebrations earlier in the day.

The shooting took place after 10pm (6am GMT) on Saturday night in Monterey Park, which is located about eight miles (13km) east of Los Angeles, according to the LA Times.

Officers are in attendance in Monterey Park with multiple casualties reported.

Footage posted on social media showed deserted, cordoned-off streets guarded by police cars.

Recommended

It is not yet clear how many people were injured or if anyone has died.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in