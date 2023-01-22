Ten killed in Monterey Park shooting as suspect at large – updates

✕ Close Californian police confirm 10 killed in mass shooting at Chinese New Year celebration

Ten people have been killed and 10 others wounded in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, as the suspected gunman remains at large.

The shooting took place on Saturday night, reportedly at a dance ballroom, following a Lunar New Year celebration in the California city which attracted thousands of members of the Asian American community.

People were “pouring out of the location screaming” when police officers arrived on the scene, Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told reporters on Sunday morning, and said that some of those hospitalised are in a critical condition.

Seung Won Choi, who owns a seafood barbecue restaurant nearby the scene of the shooting on Garvey Avenue, told the LA Times there was a man with a machine gun in the area.

Mr Choi said the gunman reportedly had multiple rounds of ammunition on him and three people were rushed inside his restaurant, telling him to lock the door.

Monterey Park is a city of around 60,000 people, including a large Asian population, situated around seven miles from downtown LA.