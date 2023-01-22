Ten killed in Monterey Park shooting as suspect at large – updates

Monterey Park shooting news – live: 10 killed as suspect remains at large
People ‘pour out screaming’ from venue after thousands attend Lunar New Year celebrations in city near Los Angeles
Ten people have been killed and 10 others wounded in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, as the suspected gunman remains at large.
The shooting took place on Saturday night, reportedly at a dance ballroom, following a Lunar New Year celebration in the California city which attracted thousands of members of the Asian American community.
People were “pouring out of the location screaming” when police officers arrived on the scene, Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told reporters on Sunday morning, and said that some of those hospitalised are in a critical condition.
Seung Won Choi, who owns a seafood barbecue restaurant nearby the scene of the shooting on Garvey Avenue, told the LA Times there was a man with a machine gun in the area.
Mr Choi said the gunman reportedly had multiple rounds of ammunition on him and three people were rushed inside his restaurant, telling him to lock the door.
Monterey Park is a city of around 60,000 people, including a large Asian population, situated around seven miles from downtown LA.
Too early to say whether or not mass shooting was hate crime, say police
It is too early in the police investigation to know whether the gunman knew anyone at the ballroom or if the mass shooting was a hate crime, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has said. Captain Andrew Meyer gave no description of the male suspect or the weapon he used, or why police gave no information on the shooting for hours while the shooter remained on the run.
Police investigating incident in nearby city potentially linked to Monterey Park shooting
Police are investigating another incident in the nearby city of Alhambra and whether it is connected to the mass shooting in Monterey Park, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has said.
The gunman remains at large.
Footage shows streets deserted in aftermath of shooting
Footage taken by journalists last night in the wake of the shooting showed deserted, cordoned-off streets guarded by police cars.
My colleagues Shweta Sharma and Rich Booth have more details in our report on the shooting:
Marvel star ‘angered and heartbroken’ by shooting in area home to thousands of Asian Americans
Marvel star Simu Liu said he is “shocked, saddened, angered, and heartbroken” by the shooting in an area where thousands of Asian American families live.
“For those who are unfamiliar, Monterey Park is a city in LA County that is majority AAPI,” he said. “It’s home of Asian American families, parents, grandparents, siblings, sons and daughters, aunts and uncles. All of whom were looking forward to celebrating the New Year this weekend.”
Suspected shooter 'had machine gun and multiple rounds of ammo’
The owner of a nearby restaurant where people sought shelter from the shooting has said that the gunman is belived to have had a machine gun.
Seung Won Choi told the LA Times that the gunman reportedly had multiple rounds of ammunition on him.
Three people rushed inside his restaurant, telling him to lock the door, he said.
People were ‘pouring out screaming’ from venue as officers arrived
People were “pouring out of the location screaming” when police officers arrived on Saturday night at 10:22pm, according to Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.
Officers then went into the venue – reportely a dance ballroom – as firefighters treated the wounded.
Twenty casualties in mass shooting, 10 of them fatal, say police
There have been 20 casualties in a mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday night, 10 of them fatal, police have said.
The shooting reportedly took place at a dance ballroom, on Garvey Avenue, following a Lunar New Year celebration in the city which attracted thousands of members of the Asian American community.
Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said on Sunday morning that the wounded were taken to hospitals and their conditions range from stable to critical. The 10 people who were killed died at the scene, he said.
The gunman remains at large.
