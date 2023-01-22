Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police believe an incident that occurred in the Los Angeles suburb of Alhambra may be connected to a mass shooting that left 10 dead and another 10 wounded in nearby Monterey Park.

Police were seen clearing the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra around the same time officers were responding to the mass shooting in Monterey Park on early Sunday.

The area around the Lai Lai Ballroom was cordoned off with police tape for several hours, according to CBS News.

"We are aware of an incident that occurred in Alhambra and we have investigators on scene trying to determine if there is a connection," Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said during a Sunday press conference.

There are no reports of injuries from the Alhambra scene, and it remains unclear what happened there.