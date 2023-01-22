Monterey Park mass shooting could be linked to second scene at dance studio in nearby suburb, police say
There were no injuries at the site of the second shooting
Police believe an incident that occurred in the Los Angeles suburb of Alhambra may be connected to a mass shooting that left 10 dead and another 10 wounded in nearby Monterey Park.
Police were seen clearing the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra around the same time officers were responding to the mass shooting in Monterey Park on early Sunday.
The area around the Lai Lai Ballroom was cordoned off with police tape for several hours, according to CBS News.
"We are aware of an incident that occurred in Alhambra and we have investigators on scene trying to determine if there is a connection," Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said during a Sunday press conference.
There are no reports of injuries from the Alhambra scene, and it remains unclear what happened there.