A South Carolina man has been arrested on murder charges after six members of a family were found dead inside a house on fire.

Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, was taken into custody following the fire on Sunday, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

First responders arrived at the home in the unincorporated community of Green Pond around 11am after they were alerted to stabbings at the property. Deputies found the residence engulfed in flames, the sheriff said during a press conference on Monday.

Six people were discovered dead inside the burning residence, and a surviving 13-year-old boy who had sustained stabbing wounds was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition. Mr Manigo’s 11-year-old daughter Shariah and his 50-year-old sister-in-law Michelle Marie Wright were among the fatal victims.

The other four victims have not been identified.

Law enforcement said that an interview with the survivor led to the arrest of Mr Manigo on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. More charges are expected once autopsies are completed, according to the Colleton-County Sheriffs-Office.

“Today’s events which occurred in this quiet, nestled community of Green Pond are tragic,” Hiram Davis, a close friend of the victims, told local news station, WCBD. “We ask everyone to please give law enforcement time to do their jobs.”

Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, was taken into custody following the fire on Sunday (CCSO)

Mr Davis added: “We should always be vigilant. We should always have an eye on our surroundings.”

Authorities have not released a motive for the crimes. It is unclear whether Mr Manigo was the one to start the fire.

A neighbour also told WCBD that he was on his way home when he saw emergency vehicles rushing to the victims’ home.

Six people were found dead inside the burning residence in Green Pond (WCBD )

“We don’t have that in this community. No violence to that degree,” the man, who wished not to share his name, said. “God help their souls. This community is better than that.”

Mr Manigo remains in custody at the Colleton County Detention Center ahead of a bond hearing with a district judge.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Arson Team is working along with the Colleton County Sheriffs-Office in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 843-549-2211.