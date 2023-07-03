Chilling moment man arrested after killing wife and children in drunken rage

Watch the chilling moment Northamptonshire Police arrest Saju Chelavalel after he murdered his wife and their two children in a drunken rage.

Chelavalel was sentenced to a minimum term of 40 years at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, 3 July for the triple murder.

The 52-year-old was tasered by police after holding a knife to his own throat during the arrest.

Police went on to find the bodies of Anju and their two children, Jeeva Saju, aged 6, and Janvi Saju, aged 4, who had all died due to asphyxiation.