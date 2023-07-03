✕ Close Police clash with rioters as unrest continues for fifth night

Unrest across France sparked by the police shooting of a 17-year-old appeared to slow overnight after six consecutive nights of violence.

There were 157 arrests overnight, down from a peak of 3,880 arrests during the fiery night of June 30, and two law enforcement stations were attacked, among other damage.

Nahel, the teenager killed last Tuesday, was of Algerian descent and was shot in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Across France, 297 vehicles were torched overnight along with 34 buildings.

The grandmother of Nahel, identified only as Nadia, said in a telephone interview with French news broadcaster BFM TV, “Don’t break windows, buses ... schools. We want to calm things down.”

The aunt of the slain teen told The Independent: “The family is very much against the violence.

“But I hope that Nahel’s death is going to trigger some kind of change that means this never happens again.”