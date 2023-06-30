France riots - latest: Paris burns for third night as cars torched and streets barricaded over teen shooting
French president Emmanual Macron to hold emergency meeting after 600 arrested in third night of violent protests over police killing of teenager
More than 600 people were arrested overnight across France during a third night of violent protests over the police killing of a teenager earlier this week.
The boy, identified as Nahel M, of North African descent, was shot dead by an officer following a traffic stop in Nanterre, about 11km northwest of Paris city centre, on Tuesday. The officer has been charged with voluntary homocide and apologised to the boy’s family.
Some 40,000 officers were deployed across the country on Thursday in a bid to attempt to quell further clashes but a total of 667 were detained by police.
French president Emmanuel Macron will hold a new government emergency meeting later on Friday to discuss the crisis with ministers and officials.
In Nanterre, protesters torched cars, barricaded streets and hurled projectiles at police following an earlier peaceful vigil held to pay tribute to the youth.
In central Paris, a Nike shoe store was broken into, and several people were arrested after store windows were smashed along the Rue de Rivoli shopping street, Paris police said.
‘He is devastated, he doesn’t get up in the morning to kill people. He didn’t want to kill him’
Macron to hold second crisis meeting
French president Emmanuel Macron will hold a new government emergency meeting later on Friday after riots erupted for the third night in a row across the country in protest over the deadly shooting of a teen by police earlier in the week, reported BFM TV, citing the Elysee palace.
The meeting will take place at 1100 GMT, added BFM TV.
On Thursday, Mr Macron described the fatal shooting as “inexplicable and inexcusable” – saying “nothing justifies” a young person being killed
Recap: Where are the French riots and why are they happening?
The 17-year-old, identified as Nahel, was driving a car on Tuesday morning when he was pulled over for breaking traffic rules, prosecutors said. The teenager was too young to hold a full driving license in France.
Chris Stevenson has more:
