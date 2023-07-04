France riots – live: Children as young as 12 detained for attacking police amid Paris protests
Average age of 3,354 people arrested over past week is 17, says interior minister
Police clash with rioters as unrest continues for fifth night
Children as young as 12 or 13 have been detained for attacking law enforcement and setting fires during six nights of violence after the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in suburban Paris.
The average age of the 3,354 people arrested over the past week was 17, the interior minister Gerald Darmanin said.
In all, 99 town halls have been attacked during the unrest, including an attempt to ram a burning vehicle into the home of l’Hay-les-Les Roses mayor Vincent Jeanbrun. His wife and one of his young children were injured during the attack, which began at the weekend while they slept.
“We saw the real face of the rioters, that of assassins,” Mr Jeanbrun said in an emotional speech. France and “democracy itself” were being attacked in the days of rioting, he said.
Meanwhile, an “insulting” fundraiser set up for the family of the police officer who shot Nahel has amassed more than €1 million (£840,000).
Organised by Jean Messiha, a former adviser to the French far-right politician Marine Le Pen, the appeal has raised far more than the donation page set up for the family of the teenage victim.
Watch: Hundreds march with French mayor after his house was attacked during riots
Watch: Macron meets mayors affected riots
The French president will talk to mayors of 220 cities that have been affected by violence at the Elysee palace after the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in suburban Paris, Holly Patrick reports.
Vincent Jeanbrun, mayor of L’Hay les Roses south of Paris, took part in a march on Monday after his home was hit by a burning car over the weekend.
His wife and one of his young children were injured during the attack.
The meeting comes after children as young as 12 or 13 were detained for attacking law enforcement and setting fires during six nights of violence following the shooting.
In pictures: Rally for peace
France’s interior minister Gerald Darmanin and local officials take part in a nationwide action in Reims, northern France, on 3 July 2023.
Participants attend a nationwide action in front of town halls, after rioters rammed a vehicle into the Mayor’s house injuring his wife and one of his children overnight, in L’Hay-les-Roses, south of Paris.
Local residents and representatives gather in front of the city hall during a nationwide action in Persan, on the outskirts of Paris.
L’Hay-les-Roses mayor Vincent Jeanbrun, centre, during a citizen rally following the attack on his house over the weekend
Unrest in Paris ‘very depressing’ - Scholz
German chancellor Olaf Sholz described the unrest in France as “very depressing” but backed French president Emmanuel Macron to restore order.
"I hope very much, and I am convinced, that the French president will find ways for this situation to improve quickly," he told ARD television.
"I don’t expect France to become unstable, even if the pictures are of course very depressing.”
Paris's 'paradoxical energy’ : Baz Luhrmann speaks on couture and conflict
In an interview at Paris’s Rodin Museum before the Dior couture show, director Baz Luhrmann touched on the complex issue of attending a glamorous fashion event amidst the backdrop of recent civil unrest in France.
The protests, triggered by the police shooting of Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old boy of north African descent, stand in stark contrast to the haute couture spectacle, a contrast that Luhrmann described as a “paradoxical energy in Paris.”
Reflecting on the tension, Luhrmann acknowledged the deep-seated sorrow and public outcry pervading Paris. He recognised the legitimacy of the protests, saying, “There are things going on that really have a legitimate cause.”
Amidst such tragedies, he said, the vital role of art and beauty underscored their significance as essential sources of hope.
French house Celine, owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, decided to cancel its Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday over the nationwide riots. The Celine menswear show, like last season, was scheduled outside the official men’s calendar.
The house’s designer Hedi Slimane called it “inconsiderate” to hold a runway show when the French capital was “bereaved and bruised.” Other LVMH houses such as Dior, which went ahead to stage runways like most other brands, held a different view.
Travel advice to France remains unchanged
Britons travelling to France are being warned of possible travel disruption amid riots over the police killing of teenager Nahel Merzouk.
The advice was issued on 30 June and remains in place despite the unrest appearing to calm slightly overnight on Monday.
The UK Foreign Office says: “Since 27 June, riots have taken place across France. Many have turned violent. Shops, public buildings and parked cars have been targeted.
“There may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced. Some local authorities may impose curfews. Locations and timing of riots are unpredictable. You should monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place, check the latest advice with operators when travelling and follow the advice of the authorities.
“It is more important than ever to get travel insurance and check it provides sufficient cover. See the FCDO’s guidance on foreign travel insurance.”
In video: Family of Nahel M claim police officer ‘planned’ shooting ‘in his head’
France riots: Family of Nahel M claim police officer ‘planned’ shooting ‘in his head’
The family of Nahel M, the French teenager shot by police during a traffic stop, have claimed the officer ‘planned’ the attack ‘in his head’. Paris has been the subject of rioting and looting following the shooting, which saw the 17-year-old gunned down in his car for failing to stop, after he was allegedly caught driving through a bus lane at rush hour. “Pointing his weapon, from the start of the check, at the limit, he knew exactly what was going to happen”, the anonymous person told the BBC. “It was as if he had already planned it in his head from the start.”
