A man who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into cars in a DC neighbourhood has been charged with murder.

Jason Lewis, an employee at the Washington DC Department of Parks and Recreation, turned himself in on Tuesday after a grand jury indicted him with a second-degree murder charge, DC police chief Robert Contee said during a press conference.

On 7 January, Karon Blake was shot by Mr Lewis, who had “heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles,” according to a police report. Karon was later taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Washington DC Metropolitan Police had previously refused to release the name of the shooter, simply saying he was a city employee and had been placed on leave from his $75,000-a-year-job following the shooting.

Lee Smith, an attorney for Mr Lewis, told theWashington Post that the charges are unfounded and that his client “had dedicated his career to mentoring and supporting youth in the District of Columbia, which only adds to how distraught he is over the death of Karon Blake.”

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.