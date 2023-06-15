Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Vermont man has died while awaiting trial on charges of killing his mother at sea, federal authorities said on Thursday.

Nathan Carman, 29, was accused of the first-degree murder of his mother Linda Carman during a 2016 boating trip in what prosecutors alleged was a plot to inherit millions of dollars.

Carman pleaded not guilty last year to fraud and first-degree murder and had been due to go on trial in October.

The cause of his death was not immediately known.

In September 2016, Carman arranged a fishing trip from a Rhode Island marina with his mother, during which his boat reportedly sank and his mother disappeared.

Carman was found floating in an inflatable raft eight days later, and his mother has never been found.

Prosecutors allege that Carman made alterations to the boat to make it more likely to sink.

Carman was also accused of killing his grandfather, John Chakalos, who was shot dead in his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013.

Chakalos’s killing was part of a scheme by Carman to obtain millions of dollars from his grandfather’s estate, they alleged in an eight-count indictment. He had not been charged in that case.

Last May, Carman was arrested and charged with his mother’s murder. Prosecutors urged him to be held in custody pending trial as he was a flight risk.

Carman was being held by US Marshalls at the time of his death.

His attorney Martin Minnella told the Associated Press that he had been in good spirits when they spoke on Wednesday, and they had been due to meet again on Thursday.

“We were meeting with some experts today over Zoom at 12 o’clock. We were prepared to start picking a jury on October 10 and we were confident we were going to win,” he said.

“It’s just a tragedy, a tragedy.”

According to prosecutors, Carman’s inheritance scheme began nearly a decade ago when Carman purchased a rifle in New Hampshire and used it to shoot Chakalos while he slept on 20 December 2013.

Carman then discarded his own computer hard drive and the GPS unit that had been in his truck, according to the indictment.

After his grandfather’s death, Carman received $550,000.

He moved from an apartment in Bloomfield, Connecticut, to Vernon, Vermont, in 2014.