New Jersey father suspected of killing family of four in murder-suicide

A New Jersey father is suspected of killing his family of four in a murder-suicide.

Two parents and two teenagers were dead on Sunday morning after a shooting, with law enforcement arriving at the home in Linden, New Jersey at around 9.30am.

When police arrived, one of the teenagers was still alive and was taken to Newark University Hospital, in critical condition, where they later succumbed to their injuries. The teens were 13 and 14 years old, according to the mayor.

Police believe that the father shot his wife and kids before dying by suicide, NBC New York reported.

Officials have said that they think the gunman is among those found dead at the scene and that no further threat to the public exists.

In a statement late on Sunday night, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said that “Linden is a strong community and we will support them however possible as they mourn and recover”.

Neighbours said the family were friendly and helpful, noting that they moved into the home in 2007.

Angel Montanez, 56, told the New York Post that “they’re a normal family. That’s why it’s impossible to believe”.

“They go camping every long weekend, with a trailer they hook up to their car. They recently renovated their kitchen and he invited me over to show it to me,” he added.

Mr Montanez said he would talk to the father about work as they both worked as electricians and the families would often take each other’s children to school.

“You never know what goes on behind closed doors, but I’m still shocked. The whole family’s gone,” he told the Post.

“Never would have thought when I dropped them off at school last week that that would be the last time I saw them,” his wife, Marianela Montanez, 47, said. “I just can’t believe it. They were normal children. They’d walk the dog, they’d swim in the pool. Now they’re gone, just like that.”

Ms Montanez said she spoke to the wife the previous week.

“She was telling me about insurance, expenses, how the kids are graduating this year, the middle school prom, regular stuff you talk about,” she told the Post. “She didn’t say anything about any problems.”

Digna Alvarez, 76, another neighbour, said that “every day we talked to him when he came home from work. He was an electrician. He helped with the electricity in our house. He was a very nice person, I don’t know what happened to him”.

“And the kids, beautiful kids. I never heard any fights, nothing,” she added.

Ms Alvarez told ABC that she was at home with her sister-in-law, who heard a child screaming.

“She heard somebody was screaming, but she was thinking someone was playing with the dog, and then no more,” she said.

While the father was an electrician, neighbours said the wife operated a salon from the home.

“I was in shock this morning,” Ms Alvarez said, according to the Post. “It’s something you would never expect — never… There’s no reason to kill his wife and kids. I can’t believe he would do such a thing.”

A woman living in the area, who chose to remain anonymous, told ABC that the father would at times shoot his gun in his yard, prompting visits from law enforcement.

“But never would I believe he would do something like that,” she said.

Ms Alvarez’s husband, Jose Alvarez, 83, told the New York Post that he had spoken to the father on Saturday.

“He was telling me he was going in for an operation with his knee soon. Just a normal conversation… Maybe he just went crazy. I can’t think of any other explanation,” he said.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.