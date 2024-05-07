Man charged with murder after baby kidnapped and mother shot dead

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man is in custody after a baby was kidnapped and her mother and friend killed in New Mexico last week.

Alek Isaiah Collins, 26, was named as the main suspect in the case by the Clovis Police Department on Monday.

Mr Collins, from Houston, Texas, around 600 miles from Clovis. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and two counts of child abuse following the attacks. He is not believed to be related to the victims.

Authorities responded to a 911 call on 3 May reporting two deceased females at Ned Houk Park. Officers found two victims, identified as 23-year-old Samantha Cisneros, the child’s mother, and Taryn Allen, also 23. The women are believed to have died from gunshot wounds.

Both women were from Texico, New Mexico. A girl was found at the scene with a head injury.

Eleia Maria Torres’, a 10-month-old infant, was found two days after her mother was shot and killed in a New Mexico park. ( Clovis Police Department handout )

Police also found a baby car seat, stroller and baby bottle, and began combing the area for a missing infant.

Family members told authorities that Cisneros had a 10-month old baby, Eleia Maria Torres. An Amber Alert was then issued for the child.

The infant was found with Mr Collins at a residence in Abilene, Texas on Monday, police said, after being missing for four days. Authorities said that life-saving measures were administered on the child, who was transferred to a Lubbock, Texas hospital.

Mr Collins was arrested and is being detained at Taylor County Jail. Police are continuing to investigate the motive in the case.

“Even though we have the suspect in custody, there’s still a lot of work that has to be done,” police said in a statement.