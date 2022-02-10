Police hunt for man who attempted to rape woman on New York subway

Police in New York City are searching for a man who they say tried to rape a woman on a subway train.

According to the New York Police Department, the disturbing incident happened on Wednesday morning in downtown Manhattan.

“On 2/9/22 at 10:20 AM, the suspect approached a 21-year-old woman on a train at the Canal St subway station,” the NYPD tweeted on Thursday. “He then proceeded to pushed her into the corner of the train & attempted to rape her.”

According to the New York Post, police say the attack began on a northbound E train, where the man allegedly slid his hand into a woman’s pants. She then jumped up, police say, but the suspect then grabbed and pushed her into a corner of the train car.

The NYPD has not yet explained what happened next, but the man finally ran off the train at Canal Street. The woman was evaluated at the scene.

No arrests have been made yet. In its tweet, the NYPD included a photo of the suspect, asking the public for help identifying him.

“Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call them at 800-577-TIPS,” police said.

Violent crime on New York’s subway has surged in recent years, even as the number of riders has plummeted. According to the New York Daily News, 2021 saw the highest number of assaults on the system since 1997.

And the city is still on edge since the death of Michelle Go, a passenger who was pushed into an oncoming train by a homeless person. Just eight days after that horrific incident, a 61-year-old man was also pushed onto the tracks, though he survived.

New York’s new mayor, Eric Adams, has pledged to get the situation under control.

“We’re going to drive down crime and make sure New Yorkers feel safe in the subway system,” Mr Adams said last month. “And they don’t feel that way now.”