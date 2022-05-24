The man suspected of shooting a fellow passenger on a Manhattan-bound subway in New York on Sunday has reportedly surrendered to police.

Andrew Abdullah, 25, who police suspect pulled out a gun and killed Daniel Enriquez, 48, in an apparent random shooting, arrived at a Manhattan police precinct on Tuesday to turn himself in, The New York Post reports.

The New York Police Department told The Independent it can’t confirm reports of the surrender yet.

The surrender was negotiated with the help of a Brooklyn pastor, the Post reports, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

Family members of the deceased Goldman Sachs employee lashed out at the city, arguing leaders had failed to keep them safe.

“I think that repeating the statement that ‘the city is safe,’ that ‘the subways are safe,’ you can’t fool New Yorkers. We’re locals. If you step outside and people watch in your own neighborhood you can see crimes occurring,” she told WNBC.

“How do you fathom something like this happening to a regular person? I don’t want my brother to be a statistic. I don’t want him to be a number,” she added.

Officials have said the shooting was “unprovoked” and occured as a Q train was crossing the Manhattan Bridge towards the Canal Street station. Witnesses described the shooter pacing in the car before pulling out a gun and shooting Enriquez in the chest.

The gunman then reportedly got off the train, giving his gun to a homeless man who solid it before it was recovered by police for testing, according to law enforcement.

Police say they will continue sending officers to secure the city’s sprawling subway system.

“We pushed a lot of additional officers down into the subway system,” NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters during a press conference at the Canal Street station on Sunday afternoon. “We continue to do that to patrol this very extensive train system that we have and we’re going to continue doing that.”

