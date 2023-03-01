Arrest warrants issued for top NFL prospect Jalen Carter after fatal crash

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Top NFL prospect Jalen Carter has had warrants issued for his arrest over a street race that killed a University of Georgia teammate and staff member last month.

Police in Athens-Clarke County allege that the football star raced his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, on 15 January.

Devin Willock, an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs, and LeCroy were killed in what police initially called a single-vehicle accident.

The move by law enforcement came after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Carter had also been at the scene of the crash and allegedly told police a changing story about what happened.

Carter, a defensive tackle, is the number one prospect in the upcoming NFL draft, according to ESPN’s Mel Kuiper, and is currently at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

“It is my understanding that Mr Carter is making arrangements to turn himself in,” Lt Shaun Barnett of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. told The Associated Press.

Police said in a statement on Wednesday that evidence in the case showed that Carter and LeCroy were “operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing” before the crash took place.

“The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other,” the police statement said.

Investigators allege that “alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash.”

Toxicology reports state that LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197, more than twice the legal driving limit in Georgia. Police say that the SUV he was driving had been going at a speed of 104 mph before the accident.

The crash took place just hours after the team had celebrated winning back-to-back national championships with a parade in Athens and a ceremony at the university’s Sanford Stadium.

“The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community,” said Georgia coach Kirby Smart in a statement.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy.”