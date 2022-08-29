Nikolas Cruz sentencing latest: Parkland shooter’s school warned doctor about his dreams of killing others
The public defence team for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz began presenting its case in court Monday
The defence case in the penalty phase trial for Nikolas Cruz, convicted of the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is underway in Fort Lauderdale.
Jurors have heard from Cruz’s sister Danielle Woodard who was allowed to leave jail to testify in her brother’s defence. Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their shared biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict. The jury also heard from teachers, neighbours, and a clinical psychologist and two psychiatrists who treated Cruz as a child.
Cruz’s defence is that foetal alcohol spectrum disorders and a troubled upbringing led him to commit the school massacres on Valentine’s Day 2018.
Meanwhile, images have emerged of blood scrawled on the walls of his prison cell, as well as page after page of disturbing drawings made during his time in court. A letter from one school to his psychiatrist warning of his dreams of killing was also shown to the court.
In October 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Jurors will now decide if he is sentenced to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Witness: Dr Frederick Kravitz
Court has resumed on Wednesday morning in Fort Lauderdale with a new witness for the defence — Dr Frederick Kravitz.
Dr Kravitz is a retired clinical psychologist with approximately 40 years of experience primarily with families and children.
He treated Nikolas Cruz when he was eight to nine years old in 2007/8 when he was brought in by his mother Lynda Cruz.
Dr Kravitz says he felt that Ms Cruz needed help with parenting as she was overwhelmed by being a single mother to two difficult sons now that her husband had passed.
Just as the boys knew how to push each other’s buttons, they also knew how to wind her up. She told him she would lose her cool and felt judged by others.
While Dr Kravitz gave Ms Cruz strategies to practice with Nikolas, he didn’t think they were put into practice at home and that Ms Cruz would too readily give in. He also recalls that Nikolas had problems articulating how he felt and would get frustrated and throw things.
He also thought the sessions he had with the mother and son were too far apart and not consistent enough to be able to change Nikolas’ behaviour.
Dr Kravitz described Nikolas as a “peculiar” child who “stuck out like a sore thumb” compared to other children of his age — he appeared younger.
Dr Kravitz says that he has no doubt that Lynda Cruz loved her two boys and in her mind did everything she could for them.
He also believes she felt embarrassed by their behaviour and judged by other parents.
Nikolas was on a number of medications to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and Dr Kravitz said he also had autistic qualities such as his aversion to eye contact and self-isolation.
He was hyper, aggressive, fearful, withdrawn, and had a “very active bad imagination” which led him to imagine bad things were going to happen. This manifested as a fear that his mother would forget to pick him up from school, much to the confusion of Lynda who always picked him up.
Cross-examination of Dr Kravitz begins.
He is asked about his knowledge of other treatment Cruz was receiving at the time of his sessions with the doctor in 2007/8.
Dr Kravtiz was aware Cruz was receiving counselling at school and was being treated by a psychiatrist at the time.
He is then asked about payment and insurance around the services he provided.
Nikolas’ anger control was a constant issue brought up in the sessions with Dr Kravitz by Lynda Cruz that they were trying to address in the sessions, but with little success.
Dr Kravitz acknowledges that Ms Cruz was in an impossible situation raising two boys with issues alone, following the death of her husband.
He is shown his notes from the sessions in which he recorded that Cruz hit someone at school and recalls suggesting ways in which Cruz could control his anger when it surfaces.
Dr Kravitz says in sessions Cruz would act in an appropriate and social way in their sessions and was not oppositional.
Dr Kravitz is asked if there was anything in what he observed in Cruz’s behaviour that would have foretold what would happen at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School ten years later.
He replies, no. He has worked with very damaged children in the past and none of them have acted out in that way.
Cross-examination concludes with Dr Kravitz being asked if he recognised that he is just one of many doctors, professionals, and a parent who tried to get Cruz the help he needed. He replies affirmatively.
Court breaks for lunch and will resume at 1.15pm ET.
Nikolas Cruz wrote '666' in his own blood on prison cell walls
Nikolas Cruz wrote “666” in his own blood on the walls of his prison cell just two months before the start of his sentencing trial, a disturbing photo has revealed.
The chilling image depicts Satanic images including “666” and the inverted pentagram all scrawled in the mass murderer’s own blood on a cell wall inside Broward County Jail.
Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) released the image among a trove of disturbing jailhouse drawings and notes made by the 23-year-old behind bars, as he awaits sentencing for the 2018 mass murder of 17 innocent victims.
Rachel Sharp reports for The Independent.
Nikolas Cruz wrote ‘666’ in his own blood on prison cell walls
Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) released the image among a trove of disturbing jailhouse drawings and notes made by the 23-year-old behind bars
Childhood behaviour did not foretell what was to come
Dr Kravitz believes there is nothing about Cruz’s behaviour as a child that could have foretold what would happen at Parkland a decade later.
He said he had worked with other damaged children in the past and none had committed such acts.
A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting
Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is now facing a sentencing trial for his crimes.
Here is a timeline of how the tragedy unfolded:
A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting
Former student finally facing judgement for attack that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018
