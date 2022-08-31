✕ Close Parkland shooter's disturbing courtroom drawings released

The sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, convicted of the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, is under way in Florida court, with the defence presenting its case for a second week.

Cruz’s brother Zachary Cruz is expected to take the stand in the upcoming days after their sister Danielle Woodard was brought from jail to testify for his defence. Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict. Jurors have also heard from teachers, neighbours and psychiatrists who treated Cruz as a child.

The defence case comes after prosecutors spent three weeks detailing how Cruz murdered 17 students and staff members on Valentine’s Day 2018. Jurors heard from grieving family members and toured the school site.

On Friday, a grand jury released its report into the massacre, finding that four Broward County School board officials had neglected their duties on school safety. Governor Ron DeSantis immediately ousted the elected officials.

In October 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Jurors will now decide if he is sentenced to death or to life in prison.