Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter asked if people ‘ate’ corpses and told class ‘I like guns’
Jurors will decide whether gunman Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to life in prison or death
The sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, convicted of the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, is under way in Florida court, with the defence presenting its case for a second week.
Cruz’s brother Zachary Cruz is expected to take the stand in the upcoming days after their sister Danielle Woodard was brought from jail to testify for his defence. Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict. Jurors have also heard from teachers, neighbours and psychiatrists who treated Cruz as a child.
The defence case comes after prosecutors spent three weeks detailing how Cruz murdered 17 students and staff members on Valentine’s Day 2018. Jurors heard from grieving family members and toured the school site.
On Friday, a grand jury released its report into the massacre, finding that four Broward County School board officials had neglected their duties on school safety. Governor Ron DeSantis immediately ousted the elected officials.
In October 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Jurors will now decide if he is sentenced to death or to life in prison.
Biden vows to ban assault rifles
President Joe Biden has pledged to ban assault weapons if the Democrats manage to strengthen their precarious hold over the House of Representatives and Senate at November’s midterm elections.
Speaking at a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland, on Thursday, Mr Biden stressed the significance of the upcoming vote, just 74 days away.
“Your right to choose is on the ballot this year,” he told the crowd.
“The Social Security you paid for from the time you had a job is on the ballot. The safety of your kids from gun violence is on the ballot, and it’s not hyperbole, the very survival of our planet is on the ballot.”
Nikolas Cruz, then 19, used an AR-15 to murder 17 students and staff members in the Valentine’s Day 2018 massacre.
The Independent’s Joe Sommerlad has the full story:
Joe Biden pledges to ban assault weapons if Democrats control Congress after midterms
US president hails passage of Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and tells Maryland crowd: ‘I promise you, we’re not stopping there’
Cruz watched father die when he was just five: ‘Daddy’s dead’
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz watched his adoptive father die when he was just five years old, running and telling his mother “daddy’s dead”, jurors heard on Monday.
Finai Browd, who was friends with Cruz’s late adoptive mother Lynda Cruz, described the shocking moment that Cruz witnessed his father Roger’s sudden death from a heart attack in 2004.
She told the court that Lynda had told her Roger was in the family’s den with Nikolas and his younger brother Zachary while she was in the kitchen making lunch.
Suddenly, Nikolas – who was almost six at the time – ran past her crying.
When she asked her son if he was upset because his father had yelled at him, Cruz allegedly gave a harrowing response.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Mother’s friend describes moment Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz watched father die
‘As clear as sunshine he said, ‘No, Daddy is dead,’’ testifies Finai Browd, a friend of Nikolas Cruz’s late adoptive mother
Nikolas Cruz accused of inappropriate touching years before Parkland
Nikolas Cruz was accused of “inappropriately touching” a young girl years before he murdered 17 in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to shocking courtroom testimony.
Finai Browd, who was best friends with Cruz’s late adoptive mother Lynda Cruz, mentioned the disturbing detail in a pre-recorded video deposition played in Florida court on Monday.
Ms Browd recalled how she and Lynda became best friends when they both lived in New York in the 1980s. The friends then both moved to Florida with their husbands and deliberately lived near each other.
Around the same time that Lynda and her husband Roger adopted Nikolas and then his biological half-brother Zachary, Ms Browd said she and her husband also adopted two children.
Both of their families were very close and their children would spend a lot of time together, she said.
But, at one point, she said there was “an incident with Nikolas... inappropriate touching with” a young girl.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Court hears girl accused Nikolas Cruz of inappropriate touching years before Parkland
Witness Finai Browd also revealed that Nikolas Cruz watched his adoptive father Roger die when he was just five years old
Remembering the victims
Seventeen students and staff members were murdered in the Valentine’s Day 2018 massacre.
For Debbi Hixon, whose husband Chris Hixon died trying to save his students, the sentencing trial is a way for people to hear the stories of each of the people who were killed that day.
“People say the 17 parents and the 17 students [when they talk about Parkland],” she previously told The Independent.
“People don’t know the story of each individual who was lost and, for us who lost them, that’s the story. And it’s frustrating that it isn’t about those who were lost.”
She adds: “All the 14 beautiful children and three adults that were lost. They all have their own story.”
The 14 students killed were: Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Jaime Guttenberg, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.
The three adults killed were: Scott Beigel, Chris Hixon and Aaron Feis.
Here are their stories:
Parkland victim’s widow speaks out as victims remembered
Chris Hixon was murdered along with 16 other people in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018. His widow Debbi Hixon tells Rachel Sharp how she hopes the sentencing trial of his killer will finally enable her family to start to grieve
Cruz said he wanted to be ‘known for something’ years before Parkland
Nikolas Cruz said he wanted to be “known for something” years before the Parkland massacre, according to documents shared in court.
Notes about Cruz’s behaviour while he was at West Glade Middle School from 2011 to 2013 were shown to jurors on Tuesday.
In one counselling session dated 20 March 2013, Cruz said he had stopped checking his grades because “he felt that if his ship is going to sink, he rather go down with the ship being known for something (i.e. doing something to be remembered by)”.
The prosecutor compared those comments to a video Cruz made just three days before the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.
In the video, Cruz spoke of his notoriety over the crime.
“It’s going to be a big event and when you see me on the news you will all know who I am. You’re all going to die. I can’t wait,” he said.
The prosecutor questioned Ms Flournoy whether it showed Cruz “wanted to be known for something even back in 2013”.
The judge sustained an objection from the defence but did not strike it from the record.
What is FASD and did it play a role in Cruz’s actions?
FASDs are conditions caused by an individual being exposed to alcohol in the womb before birth.
According to the CDC, alcohol is passed from the mother’s blood to the baby via the umbilical cord.
It is surprisingly common, occurring in up to 1 in every 20 people, according to FASD United.
The effects of FASD can vary but typically include both physical problems and behavioural and learning problems.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the details:
Nikolas Cruz: What are fetal alcohol spectrum disorders?
Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) are conditions caused by an individual being exposed to alcohol before birth
RECAP: What happened in court on Tuesday?
Tuesday began with the resumption of the video deposition of Finai Browd, the best friend of Nikolas Cruz’s late adoptive mother Lynda Cruz.
Under cross-examination, Ms Browd testified that Cruz would “manipulate” Lynda and would become “aggressive” to “intimidate people”. She said that Cruz’s adoptive father Roger “wouldn’t tolerate that behaviour” but, after he died in 2004, Cruz became more aggressive.
She also revealed further details about an incident where Cruz was accused of “inappropriately touching” a young girl years before the Parkland massacre.
Ms Browd said that Cruz had “tried to put his hand in [the girl’s] shirt” when she was six or seven years old and “tried to watch her shower”. Lynda instantly “nipped it in the bud”, Ms Browd said.
The next witness on the stand was Jessica Clark Flournoy, who worked as a family counsellor for Cruz when he was a student at West Glades Middle School in Parkland from 2011 to December 2013
She testified that, at first, he “really wanted to do well” in school but struggled academically and in making friends.
Over time, his behaviour “progressively got worse”, she said, and he had to be escorted around the school.
Prosecutors showed the court notes from a behavioural assessment of Cruz from the school (not written by Ms Flournoy) detailing how Cruz often spoke about guns, announcing in one class “I like guns” and drawing pictures of shooting victims.
In one lesson on the US Civil War, he asked if people “ate” the bodies of people killed and wanted to know what it “sounded like” when Abraham Lincoln was shot dead.
In one counselling session in March 2013, Cruz was recorded as saying that he wanted to be “known for something”.
The last witness for the day was clinical pharmacist Dr Susan Skolly Danzinger who spoke about Cruz’s biological mother’s abuse drugs and alcohol when she was pregnant with him. She also spoke about Cruz’s medical history, with him first being prescribed medication for ADHD at six years old.
Cruz asked if people ‘ate’ corpses and what Lincoln killing ‘sounded like’ in school Civil War lesson
Nikolas Cruz asked if people “ate” the bodies of dead people and wanted to know what it “sounded like” when Abraham Lincoln was shot dead during a middle school lesson on the US Civil War, according to disturbing evidence shown in court.
Jurors at the 23-year-old’s sentencing trial were shown a functional behavioural assessment on Tuesday carried out by school staff when Cruz was in eighth grade at West Glades Middle School in Parkland, Florida.
In it, the staff member detailed one incident from 11 September 2013 where Cruz “became fixated on death and assassination of Abraham Lincoln” and asked a lot of questions about the shooting and what happened to the corpses of people killed in the Civil War.
“Nikolas returned from being out of Internal Suspension. After discussing and lecturing about the Civil War in America, Nikolas became fixated on death and assassination of Abraham Lincoln,” it reads.
“Some questions he asked were “What did it sound like when Lincoln was shot? Did it go pop, pop, pop really fast? Was there blood everywhere? After the war, what did they do with all of the bodies? Did people eat them?”
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz asked if people ‘ate’ dead bodies during school lesson
‘Was there blood everywhere? After the war, what did they do with all of the bodies? Did people eat them?’ Cruz reportedly asked in an eighth grade class
Trial concludes for the day
The sentencing trial has concluded for the day.
Jurors will return on Tuesday morning at 9.15am ET.
Cruz stopped taking medication months before Parkland, court hears
Clinical pharmacist Dr Susan Skolly Danzinger testified that Cruz stopped taking medication months before mass shooting.
Dr Skolly Danzinger told the court that Cruz, 23, currently takes Olanzapine which is used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and “people who have abnormal thought disorders and abnormal mood disorders”.
The gunman was on medication for behavioural and psychological issues from a young age, she testified.
In January 2005 – at the age of six – he was first prescribed medication for ADHD.
He was last prescribed medication in 2017. Based on the amount that he was prescribed and if he took the medication every day as prescribed, she said he would have been off the drug for around five months before the shooting.
