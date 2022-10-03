Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV
Liveupdated1664804863

Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Prosecution to resume rebuttal in Parkland trial after Hurricane Ian

Follow live updates on sentencing trial of Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz

Rachel Sharp
Monday 03 October 2022 14:47
Nikolas Cruz describes how he skinned lizards alive as young boy

Prosecutors are set to resume the rebuttal case in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz on Monday morning, after court proceedings were put on hold last week due to Hurricane Ian.

Last Tuesday, Judge Elizabeth Scherer postponed the trial for three days as the Category 4 hurricane barrelled towards Florida, leaving more than 80 people dead.

The prosecution will now call more witnesses to the stand as they seek to show that Cruz, 24, is a sociopath who planned his attack and has no remorse for murdering 17 victims in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February 2018.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott previously testified how he diagnosed Cruz with antisocial personality disorder – a mental disorder where an individual consistently shows no regard for right and wrong.

Harrowing video footage from the psychiatrist’s interviews with Cruz showed the mass murderer nonchalantly describing how he tortured and killed animals from a young age.

The state is seeking to undermine Cruz’s defence that fetal alcohol spectrum disorders led him to carry out the Valentine’s Day massacre.

Jurors will decide whether to sentence Cruz to death or to life in prison.

Recommended

1664804863

Forensic psychiatrist returns to stand

Forensic Psychiatrist Dr Charles L Scott has returned to the witness stand to continue with his direct examination.

Dr Scott testified last Tuesday that he diagnosed Cruz with antisocial personality disorder – a mental disorder where an individual consistently shows no regard for right and wrong.

He spent up to 500 hours on Cruz’s case, examining the likes of school and medical records, and interviewed the gunman over three full days.

Video footage from their interviews was played in court, showing Cruz describing how he began killing animals from a young age, skinning and burning lizards alive aged four.

The psychiatrist also said that he found Cruz faked or exaggerated symptoms in his interviews, with the mass shooter claiming that he only used swastikas “for attention” and believes they are symbols of “peace”.

Rachel Sharp3 October 2022 14:47
1664802000

Prosecutors to resume rebuttal case

The prosecution will resume its rebuttal case on Monday morning.

State prosecutors began their rebuttal last Tuesday, following a two-week break in the trial – but it was quickly put on hold once again due to the incoming hurricane.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer announced that afternoon that the court would be on recess for the remainder of the week as Hurricane Ian headed for Florida.

Rachel Sharp3 October 2022 14:00

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in