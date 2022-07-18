Parkland shooting - live: Gunman Nikolas Cruz faces death penalty as sentencing trial begins
Deadliest mass shooting in US history ever to make it to trial is finally about to go before a jury today
(FILE) Footage released showing officer standing outside Parkland school as shooting took place
Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, will face sentencing for his crimes beginning on Monday 18 July.
Cruz, a former student at the school, was just 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history.
He subsequently surrendered to police and pleded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.
Cruz, was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled over his disciplinary record.
He had arrived at the school with a legally purchases AR-16 semi-automatic rifle and gunned down 14 students and three staff members.
The shooting had sparked a nationwide protest movement demanding tighter gun control measures.
While prosecutors are seeking death penalty for Cruz, his attorneys are hoping for a life term.
Timeline of Parkland's Stoneman Douglas High School shooting
Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, will face sentencing trial for his crimes starting today.
Cruz was just 19 when he arrived that day in an Uber bearing a legally-purchased AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and gunned down 14 students and three members of staff in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in American history.
My colleaugue Joe Sommerlad brings a timeline of the case:
A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting
Former student finally facing judgement for attack that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018
Welcome to The Independent's live blog on the Parkland shooting sentencing trial
