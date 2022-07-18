✕ Close (FILE) Footage released showing officer standing outside Parkland school as shooting took place

Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, will face sentencing for his crimes beginning on Monday 18 July.

Cruz, a former student at the school, was just 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history.

He subsequently surrendered to police and pleded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.

Cruz, was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled over his disciplinary record.

He had arrived at the school with a legally purchases AR-16 semi-automatic rifle and gunned down 14 students and three staff members.

The shooting had sparked a nationwide protest movement demanding tighter gun control measures.

While prosecutors are seeking death penalty for Cruz, his attorneys are hoping for a life term.