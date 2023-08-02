Suspect at large after gay man stabbed to death while voguing to Beyonce at gas station – live
Beyonce paid tribute to the dancer writing ‘Rest in power O’Shea Sibley’ on her website
A teenager is being sought after 28-year-old professional dancer O’Shea Sibley was stabbed to death while vogueing to Beyonce at a gas station in Brooklyn.
Mr Sibley, who was working as a dancer in New York and Philadelphia, was voguing at the gas station on Saturday night when he was reportedly approached by a group of men who told him to stop.
Witnesses have revealed that the group said they didn’t like that Mr Sibley and his friends were dancing and they made homophobic comments.
Police said later that a 17-year-old boy in a black shirt and red shorts brought out a knife and stabbed Sibley in the chest. He died from his injuries.
Mr Sibley’s friend Otis Pena spoke about his last moments in a video shared on Facebook.
“They killed him right in front of me,” he said. “I see him wobbling and I had to run to him and hold his wound as blood is dripping on my hands, as blood is on my clothes.”
A hate crimes investigation has now been launched.
Meanwhile, Beyonce paid tribute to the dancer by writing “Rest in power O’Shea Sibley” on her website.
Tony Morrison, the senior director of communications at GLAAD, said: “This young man’s death is horrific and really just shows the state of being an LGBTQ person in America today.”
Mr Morrison said violence against LGBT+ individuals is on the rise.
“We’ve seen harassment, vandalism, and it’s now manifesting in physical harm - in this case death,” he said, according to NBC.
Beyoncé has posted a tribute honouring 28-year-old professional dancer O’Shae Sibley after he was fatally stabbed while vogueing to her songs.
Vogueing is a form of dance that originated in New York’s Black queer and trans ballroom community, and was popularised by pop stars like Madonna, and reality competition juggernaut RuPaul’s Drag Race. A hate crimes investigation is now underway into the stabbing of Sibley, who was gay.
The pop icon took to her website on 1 August to write: “REST IN POWER O’SHEA SIBLEY.”
Sibley had been dancing to the singer’s latest studio album Renaissance, which is widely regarded as a love letter to the queer community and described by Entertainment Weekly as a “radical re-envisioning of the American Dream for the Black, queer, and trans folk who inspired it”.
The attack took place late Saturday night, when Sibley and a group of friends stopped at a Mobil gas station in the Brooklyn neighbourhood of Coney Island to fill up their tank. As they waited, Sibley began to dance to Beyoncé’s Renaissance.
A hate crimes investigation is underway after a gay man was stabbed to death while dancing at a gas station in New York City.
O’Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer, was at a station in the Brooklyn neighbourhood of Coney Island with friends late Saturday night when the deadly attack unfolded, the NYPD said.
The group had stopped to fill up their tank when another group of men approached them and told them to stop vogueing — a type of stylised modern dancing — to Beyoncé’s Renaissance .
Surveillance video obtained by The New York Post shows that an altercation broke out between the two groups around 11pm. Following Sibley’s stabbing, his friends rendered first aid and he was then taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The NYPD’s hate crimes task force is leading the investigation into Sibley’s killing. Law enforcement is now seeking to arrest a 17-year-old man who had allegedly told Sibley and his friends that he was offended because the men were dancing shirtless, according to the Post.
The NYPD’s hate crime task is investigating 28-year-old O’Shea Sibley’s fatal stabbing on Saturday night