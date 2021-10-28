Woman disappears looking for her missing son

An 80-year-old woman has been confirmed missing in Oklahoma after she went looking for her 59-year-old son, who is also missing.

Glenda Parton, according to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, was last seen in Turley, Oklahoma, with an unidentified man on Monday night.

Footage showed the octogenarian with an unknown man wearing jeans and a grey jumper with a “Trump won” camouflage baseball cap. He has since been named a person of interest in the case.

Ms Parton’s four-door red Kia Rio was found in Turley on Tuesday without its owner, on Highway 75 near the 56th Street exit. The car was on a side road.

On Wednesday, Pryor Creek Police Department issued a silver missing alert for Ms Parton, and anybody with information or a sighting are asked to call 911.

Silver alerts are issued in the US when an elderly person is missing.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said Ms Parton had been looking for her son, Dwayne Selby, and his 76-year-old friend Jack Grimes.

Mr Selby and Mr Grimes had been travelling to a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas, but according to family, did not confirm their arrival.

The two men were last seen on Friday, and a silver alert has been issued for Mr Grimes, who needs medication to manage his diabetes, the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday.