Oregon Police officers pulled over a stolen vehicle only to find a whole host of incriminating content inside.

Authorities in Portland stopped Mia Baggenstos, 37, and Reginald Reynolds, 35, who were driving a stolen car near the intersection of SE 162nd Avenue and Division.

Upon searching the battered silver Ford Taurus, police uncovered a brown pouch canvas labeled “definitely not a bag full of drugs” — to find it was stuffed full of narcotics, according to Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct.

Along with a loaded handgun, wads of cash and scales, police found 79 blue fentanyl pills, 230g of methamphetamine and three fake oxycodone tablets in the car.

Many of the bags of drugs had been stored in a brown bag, police said.

Officers came across the stash after spotting the vehicle’s ignition had been tampered with upon pulling it over.

“The driver and the passenger were both arrested” last Tuesday, Portland police public information officer Sergeant Kevin Allen told The Guardian.

A photograph of the tongue-in-cheek bag and haul of illicit items was posted on X by Portland police.

“Last night pro-active police work from East Precinct night shift officers resulted in the location of a stolen vehicle in the area of SE 162/Division. There was a bag full of drugs, scales, money, loaded firearm. Driver and passenger taken into custody — multiple charges pending,” police wrote in a social media statement which has since attracted widespread attention online.

“I bet that bag was a great gag gift at one time,” one X user quipped. While another added: “Outstanding deadpan delivery here Portland East Precinct”.

Reynolds has since been charged with delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.

Baggenstos was initially arrested on the same charges bar possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, but she will not face any charges, according to The Chronicle.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek signed new legislation in March recriminalizing possession of small quantities of drugs such as fentanyl three years after the state became the first in the US to decriminalize possession and personal use of all drugs.

Penalties for unlawful drug possession were restored on September 1.

The Independent has contacted Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct for more information.